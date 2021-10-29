Is This Proof Meghan Markle Doesn't Have A Lot Of Political Influence Yet?
In a move that apparently tracks with Meghan Markle's longstanding history of advocating for gender equity and humanitarianism, the Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden and members of Congress in support of retaining paid parental leave in a sweeping infrastructure bill. Per The Cut, Meghan's letter acknowledged her privilege upfront as a mother of two, and that, unlike many Americans, she and Prince Harry "weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work" after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet. She then stated that her privilege should be extended to all parents of any income, concluding that "paid leave should be a national right ... guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty."
Unfortunately for Meghan — and, more importantly, for parents across the U.S. — the impact of her appeal to lawmakers might not be enough to deter the decision to ultimately cut the measure entirely. According to the Associated Press, as of October 29 paid parental leave appears to have been cut from the $1.75 trillion infrastructure package (though it will be tough to confirm its status until a finalized version goes to vote, per the New York Post). But does this also say anything about Meghan's political clout — or lack thereof?
Meghan Markle's letter wasn't the primary cause of cutting out paid parental leave
In their coverage, the Daily Mail seemed to argue that Meghan Markle's letter was a complete failure based on the decision to cut national paid parental leave out of the infrastructure bill — and that Meghan was somehow responsible for it all. In reality, however, the decision was solely hinged on lawmakers in Congress, not the appeal of a single person.
As the BBC reported in 2018, celebrity influence in politics, otherwise known as "celebrity politics," highlighted that political endorsements made by high-profile celebrities have varying, uneven outcomes when it comes to success at the polls. Previous studies indicated that friends, family members, and generally those within social circles of individual voters were more likely to make more of an impact than statements made by famous figures in the entertainment industry.
This also isn't Meghan's first foray into the sphere of American politics, or politics in general. According to a September report by the Daily Beast, both Meghan and Prince Harry met with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who later tweeted all three convened to discuss "COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness." The news outlet also pointed out that the Sussexes paid respects to those affected by 9/11 by visiting the World Trade Center memorial and museum at the time. If her behavior is any indication, Meghan probably won't let one defeat keep her out of participating in the political sphere in the future.