Is This Proof Meghan Markle Doesn't Have A Lot Of Political Influence Yet?

In a move that apparently tracks with Meghan Markle's longstanding history of advocating for gender equity and humanitarianism, the Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden and members of Congress in support of retaining paid parental leave in a sweeping infrastructure bill. Per The Cut, Meghan's letter acknowledged her privilege upfront as a mother of two, and that, unlike many Americans, she and Prince Harry "weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work" after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet. She then stated that her privilege should be extended to all parents of any income, concluding that "paid leave should be a national right ... guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty."

Unfortunately for Meghan — and, more importantly, for parents across the U.S. — the impact of her appeal to lawmakers might not be enough to deter the decision to ultimately cut the measure entirely. According to the Associated Press, as of October 29 paid parental leave appears to have been cut from the $1.75 trillion infrastructure package (though it will be tough to confirm its status until a finalized version goes to vote, per the New York Post). But does this also say anything about Meghan's political clout — or lack thereof?