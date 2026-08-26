How To Watch Miss USA & Miss Teen USA 2026 After The CW Dropped The Broadcast

Neither Miss USA nor Miss Teen USA will be broadcast on The CW in 2026, but that doesn't mean pageant fans without an in-person ticket have to miss out on seeing any of this year's events. Just as in 2025, both will be streamed live on the Queen Beauty Network (QBN).

The Miss USA organization first shared that neither pageant would air on The CW in an August 20 Instagram Story. "We identified a contractual issue with our production arrangements that could not be resolved within the necessary time frame," the organization explained (via Entertainment Weekly). The statement did not clarify what exactly that issue had been, but confirmed that Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and the preliminary rounds leading up to their respective finals would all be streamed on QBN, which some will recall had exclusive rights to the pageant the year prior. Speaking of QBN, the streaming network also confirmed via its website that both pageants' finals will be available to subscribers worldwide at 8 p.m. EST on August 26 and 27, respectively. They can also be streamed from anywhere in the world, and the platform promised, "The Queen Beauty Network is mobile-friendly, so you can stream the show from your phone, tablet, or any device with internet access."

For those who'd prefer to watch the old-fashioned way, QBN also provided instructions for how to stream the pageants on smart TVs, along with links to how-to videos for anyone needing extra assistance. Great news for those who've grown up watching the pageants as a family!