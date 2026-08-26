How To Watch Miss USA & Miss Teen USA 2026 After The CW Dropped The Broadcast
Neither Miss USA nor Miss Teen USA will be broadcast on The CW in 2026, but that doesn't mean pageant fans without an in-person ticket have to miss out on seeing any of this year's events. Just as in 2025, both will be streamed live on the Queen Beauty Network (QBN).
The Miss USA organization first shared that neither pageant would air on The CW in an August 20 Instagram Story. "We identified a contractual issue with our production arrangements that could not be resolved within the necessary time frame," the organization explained (via Entertainment Weekly). The statement did not clarify what exactly that issue had been, but confirmed that Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and the preliminary rounds leading up to their respective finals would all be streamed on QBN, which some will recall had exclusive rights to the pageant the year prior. Speaking of QBN, the streaming network also confirmed via its website that both pageants' finals will be available to subscribers worldwide at 8 p.m. EST on August 26 and 27, respectively. They can also be streamed from anywhere in the world, and the platform promised, "The Queen Beauty Network is mobile-friendly, so you can stream the show from your phone, tablet, or any device with internet access."
For those who'd prefer to watch the old-fashioned way, QBN also provided instructions for how to stream the pageants on smart TVs, along with links to how-to videos for anyone needing extra assistance. Great news for those who've grown up watching the pageants as a family!
Where is Miss USA/Teen USA 2026 held?
This year's Miss USA pageant is an important one for fans and contestants alike: It's the competition's 75th year and has been dubbed the Diamond Celebration. As for Miss Teen USA, that's only in its 44th year, but with both pageants held at the same time at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, there's a ton of fanfare nonetheless. For one, QBN has said both events will be free to watch for subscribers to its platform, clarifying that this special access is specifically because of Miss USA's milestone.
As for the in-person events taking place in Miami to commemorate the Diamond Celebration, a yacht party with limited tickets was planned, and attendees were promised hors d'oeuvres and an open bar. Snacks and drinks weren't all, though; guests were also promised an opportunity to rub shoulders with past Miss USAs, as well as the 2026 contestants of both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
Of course, tickets for the party were limited, but that doesn't need to dampen any of the overall event's shine, especially with Kenya Moore, who was crowned Miss USA back in 1993, named as one of the pageant's co-hosts. She'll be joined by former "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast member Ian Ziering. As for Miss Teen USA, the contest's 2023 winner Noelia Voigt was named one of the co-hosts for that competition. That was particularly interesting given that Voight made no secret of the darker side of the pageant experience and even ended her reign early. That said, if ever there was a time to rewrite the story, we'd say the Diamond Celebration is as good a platform as any.