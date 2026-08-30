Here's What Once-Popular QVC Host Jennifer Coffey Looks Like Today
QVC host Jennifer Coffey thought it was time for a career change after 13 years with the network. Fans were surprised to hear Coffey was one of the stars who suddenly left TV. Taking to Instagram in November 2024, she made a lengthy post announcing her departure from hosting on the shopping network. "I've made the choice to end my years as a QVC host but am 100% certain it is not the end of my time in this building," she wrote. Coffey's last show was part of QVC's New Year's Eve broadcast that year. Since her brief respite from the network, Coffey has updated her hair by going noticeably blonder, but otherwise, she has barely changed. Taking to Instagram to promote a livestream in August 2026, she uploaded a selfie that showed her camera-friendly smile was still very much intact. Coffey had on heavy eye makeup, and her skin was glowing. She looked remarkably similar to how she did during her early years at QVC.
Part of Coffey's transition away from QVC included starting a podcast called "The Phoenix Podcast," but it also led to her becoming a celeb with a totally regular job: Coffey decided to make a career pivot and open The Phoenix Yoga Studio. She took to Instagram to inform fans about her new business and announced that she was hiring staff for the studio.
Those changes were very short-lived, however, as Coffey told fans in a podcast that she was coming back to QVC, but in a slightly different capacity. "I'm coming back in a new role," she said in the podcast, which was uploaded in June 2025. "I'm coming back with a brand, yes," Coffey added. Not only had her role at the network changed upon her return, but there were also changes in Coffey's personal life.
Jennifer Coffey picked up work on another network
The brand that Jennifer Coffey alluded to joining for her return to QVC was HomeWorx by Slatkin + Co., which was sold by fellow QVC host Harry Slatkin. Only months after Coffey seemingly ended her career on live TV, she was slated to return to the network that helped build her popularity by appearing on QVC's Christmas in July special. Slatkin wrote about partnering up with her in a June 2025 Instagram post. "I don't consider her my back up I consider Jennifer my new partner in crime as we grow our home fragrance business as well as our beauty brands," he wrote.
Coffey's career continued to evolve. Almost a year after starting her new role on QVC, the host let fans know she would also be working on network television. "I'm bubbling over with excitement to share that I'll be seeing you on 'CBS Mornings' starting next week!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in May 2026. The upload showed her on the set of the daytime show. "[A]nd no I haven't left QVC y'all can't get rid of me that easy," Coffey joked in the caption.
Not only had her career undergone serious changes over the years, but so had her personal life: Coffey married her husband, Davinder Athwal. She announced their engagement in July 2023 with a touching caption about holding out to find the perfect partner. They were married in June 2024 — around five months before she left QVC — and Coffey celebrated their one year wedding anniversary with an Instagram carousel that included stunning shots celebrating their nuptials on a mountaintop.