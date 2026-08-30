Here's What Once-Popular QVC Host Jennifer Coffey Looks Like Today

QVC host Jennifer Coffey thought it was time for a career change after 13 years with the network. Fans were surprised to hear Coffey was one of the stars who suddenly left TV. Taking to Instagram in November 2024, she made a lengthy post announcing her departure from hosting on the shopping network. "I've made the choice to end my years as a QVC host but am 100% certain it is not the end of my time in this building," she wrote. Coffey's last show was part of QVC's New Year's Eve broadcast that year. Since her brief respite from the network, Coffey has updated her hair by going noticeably blonder, but otherwise, she has barely changed. Taking to Instagram to promote a livestream in August 2026, she uploaded a selfie that showed her camera-friendly smile was still very much intact. Coffey had on heavy eye makeup, and her skin was glowing. She looked remarkably similar to how she did during her early years at QVC.

Part of Coffey's transition away from QVC included starting a podcast called "The Phoenix Podcast," but it also led to her becoming a celeb with a totally regular job: Coffey decided to make a career pivot and open The Phoenix Yoga Studio. She took to Instagram to inform fans about her new business and announced that she was hiring staff for the studio.

Those changes were very short-lived, however, as Coffey told fans in a podcast that she was coming back to QVC, but in a slightly different capacity. "I'm coming back in a new role," she said in the podcast, which was uploaded in June 2025. "I'm coming back with a brand, yes," Coffey added. Not only had her role at the network changed upon her return, but there were also changes in Coffey's personal life.