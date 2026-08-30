Marshals Star Ash Santos Has Had A Stunning Post-Divorce Transformation

Ash Santos has been enjoying a bigger spotlight these days thanks to her role in the hit TV show "Marshals." But in the 2020s, this hasn't been her only life-changing move. The actor also got divorced from her ex-husband, Connor Rockwood, in 2020, although they continue to co-parent the two kids they share. It's only been going up for Santos since then, unlike how divorces end for some other Hollywood stars. She's undergone a huge transformation after the divorce, and we are in love with everything Santos has going on these days.

One of the biggest changes we've seen in Santos has been her style and personal confidence. Back in 2018, while still married to Rockwood, Santos always looked gorgeous at events, but her style was much more subdued. At a music event in Los Angeles, California, she wore a long-sleeved black minidress with a long cowl neckline. Of course, it looked great, but compared to her looks after the divorce, it's a sharp change. These days, Santos looks extremely confident in her eye-catching outfits. During one event while promoting her show "Marshals" in 2026, Santos wore a sultry silver gown. It had a unique V-neckline, while she added smoky eye makeup and chic wavy hair. She looked self-assured and sophisticated. And with the two looks side-by-side, the difference is undeniable.

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As for her acting career, it has exploded in the years after the divorce. Starting in 2021, Santos nabbed roles in big TV series like "True Story," "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Pulse." Her big break came when she got the role of Andrea Cruz in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals," which premiered in 2026. Her character is a deputy U.S. marshal who relocates from Washington, D.C., to Montana, undergoing her own transformation on screen too.