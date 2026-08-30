Marshals Star Ash Santos Has Had A Stunning Post-Divorce Transformation
Ash Santos has been enjoying a bigger spotlight these days thanks to her role in the hit TV show "Marshals." But in the 2020s, this hasn't been her only life-changing move. The actor also got divorced from her ex-husband, Connor Rockwood, in 2020, although they continue to co-parent the two kids they share. It's only been going up for Santos since then, unlike how divorces end for some other Hollywood stars. She's undergone a huge transformation after the divorce, and we are in love with everything Santos has going on these days.
One of the biggest changes we've seen in Santos has been her style and personal confidence. Back in 2018, while still married to Rockwood, Santos always looked gorgeous at events, but her style was much more subdued. At a music event in Los Angeles, California, she wore a long-sleeved black minidress with a long cowl neckline. Of course, it looked great, but compared to her looks after the divorce, it's a sharp change. These days, Santos looks extremely confident in her eye-catching outfits. During one event while promoting her show "Marshals" in 2026, Santos wore a sultry silver gown. It had a unique V-neckline, while she added smoky eye makeup and chic wavy hair. She looked self-assured and sophisticated. And with the two looks side-by-side, the difference is undeniable.
As for her acting career, it has exploded in the years after the divorce. Starting in 2021, Santos nabbed roles in big TV series like "True Story," "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Pulse." Her big break came when she got the role of Andrea Cruz in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals," which premiered in 2026. Her character is a deputy U.S. marshal who relocates from Washington, D.C., to Montana, undergoing her own transformation on screen too.
Ash Santos has moved on with a new breakout role and a new boyfriend
In the aftermath of her divorce, Ash Santos welcomed new work, a new style, and also a new boyfriend. Her life looks completely different from how it did during her marriage. Santos is currently in a relationship with her real-life partner, Jordan Pendleton. He is a personal trainer and business owner who founded the company P1 Athlete based in Lehi, Utah. The two kept their romance on the down low until 2026, when they finally started being more open about their love. They made their red carpet debut at the "Marshals" premiere looking like the perfect match. So unlike her co-star Riley Green, who has been the subject of confusing relationship rumors, there's no guessing about who she is dating.
Santos shared a peek at her relationship on the night of the premiere with Town & Country, saying of Pendleton, "He's been along with me through this whole journey." She recalled his support during the audition process, saying, "What is right for you will always come. Jordan was the first person to tell me that when I got this audition." Both Santos and Pendleton live in Utah, although Santos travels to California often for work.
Alongside her flourishing romance, Santos' life with her two kids seems to be going just as well. She posted a photo with them on the set of "Marshals" in April 2026. In the caption, she shared how great it was for them to see the process from behind the scenes. She also commented on how far she's come in the emotional note, writing, "Standing there, seeing their little excited faces, it felt like all the years of sacrifice and hard work and time away from them finally made sense. Closing the gap between the life I've built and the moments I've missed along the way."