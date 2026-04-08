The Marshals Cast And Their Real-Life Partners

The "Yellowstone" universe has expanded once again with "Marshals." After premiering on March 1, 2026, on CBS, it was quickly renewed for a second season. "Marshals" follows "Yellowstone" fan-favorite character Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes), John Dutton's youngest son. Taking place after the events of "Yellowstone," Kayce has sold off his family ranch and picks up a new role hunting down gunmen and bombers that are targeting the Broken Rock Reservation.

Onscreen, Kayce and his band of U.S. marshals may be dealing more with their interior journeys and tense shoot-outs than they are with romance, but behind the scenes, the actors have real-life partners, families, and children. While some of the cast, such as Brett Cullen and Tatanka Means, have been married for decades, other stars like Ash Santos are enjoying new relationships, while Arielle Kebbel is embracing the single life. Some have fun stories about how they met their other halves — dating apps may not work for every celebrity, but Grimes got lucky on his first try — and a few of the actors and their spouses spend their free time throwing their support behind good causes.

There have also been messy divorces to navigate, but let's hope that unlike original "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, Logan Marshall-Green doesn't find himself in conflict with both his ex and show creator Taylor Sheridan.