The Marshals Cast And Their Real-Life Partners
The "Yellowstone" universe has expanded once again with "Marshals." After premiering on March 1, 2026, on CBS, it was quickly renewed for a second season. "Marshals" follows "Yellowstone" fan-favorite character Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes), John Dutton's youngest son. Taking place after the events of "Yellowstone," Kayce has sold off his family ranch and picks up a new role hunting down gunmen and bombers that are targeting the Broken Rock Reservation.
Onscreen, Kayce and his band of U.S. marshals may be dealing more with their interior journeys and tense shoot-outs than they are with romance, but behind the scenes, the actors have real-life partners, families, and children. While some of the cast, such as Brett Cullen and Tatanka Means, have been married for decades, other stars like Ash Santos are enjoying new relationships, while Arielle Kebbel is embracing the single life. Some have fun stories about how they met their other halves — dating apps may not work for every celebrity, but Grimes got lucky on his first try — and a few of the actors and their spouses spend their free time throwing their support behind good causes.
There have also been messy divorces to navigate, but let's hope that unlike original "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, Logan Marshall-Green doesn't find himself in conflict with both his ex and show creator Taylor Sheridan.
Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes is all business in portraying Kayce Dutton, a rancher and former Navy SEAL who leads a team of marshals in a quest to protect their Montana land from violence — while grieving his wife, Monica, who passed away sometime between the events of "Yellowstone" and "Marshals." In real life, however, Grimes is happily married to model Bianca Rodrigues, with whom he shares a son.
"I met my wife on a dating app," Grimes confessed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2026. Although he was reluctant to join a dating app, he said he was "lonely" and took a chance because a friend was having a good experience on the apps. "My wife was my first date and we were married in four months," Grimes said. "Since meeting her, everything else in my life has sort of right-sized. I found the thing I didn't know I was looking for, and now everything else is the cherry on top."
Rodrigues is originally from Brazil and appears to enjoy traveling; her Instagram features picturesque cliffside and oceanfront views from places like Big Sur and Hawaii. She affectionately calls Grimes "anjo," Portuguese for "angel," in the captions of photos of the couple. Grimes clearly feels the same way; in a 2023 interview with USA Today, he revealed, "I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."
Logan Marshall-Green
Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Pete Calvin on "Marshals," has seen some dramatic ups and downs in his love life. He was in a relationship with actress Marisa Tomei for several years, and although they were rumored to be engaged, Marshall-Green and Tomei never married. Marshall-Green subsequently married actress Diane Gaeta in 2012, and their son, Tennessee, was born in 2014. However, Gaeta filed for divorce in 2019 and implied that Marshall-Green had cheated on her. "I filed for divorce today from [Marshall-Green] because people aren't always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time (via People). Gaeta later shared in a statement to People that she was grateful for her newfound independence and would be dropping her married name. "I'm grateful to all the women who reached out for helping me find my voice," she said. "I'm happy to be Diane Gaeta again."
Marshall-Green moved on with Monica Ollander, a model. The two haven't publicly shared how they met but have been together since 2021. They don't hesitate to gush about each other, with Ollander writing in a post for Marshall-Green's birthday in November 2024, "Life has blessed me with being in the presence of the most patient, loving, kind man I've ever had the pleasure of knowing." Marshall-Green countered on Instagram in 2025 by writing of Ollander, "Sunshine in human form! You never stop leading with your heart. I deeply, deeply love you."
Arielle Kebbel
Before starring in "Marshals" as Belle Skinner, Arielle Kebbel was featured in shows like "Gilmore Girls" and "9-1-1." She also had a recurring role in "The Vampire Diaries," which also starred Zach Roerig. After the show ended in 2017, Kebbel and Roerig reunited to star in the 2023 Hallmark movie "Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance," in which they portray exes who rebuild their relationship when placed together on a job site. It seems like this on-set romance translated into a real-world one: They confirmed they were dating in 2025 when Roerig surprised Kebbel at a "Vampire Diaries" fan convention with flowers, saying how happy he was to "meet this woman, to fall in love with her, and get to work with her" before giving her a passionate kiss, to the delight of the crowd.
However, in February 2026, Kebbel told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the "Off the Vine" podcast that she was single. "I haven't been in a relationship in quite some time," Kebbel said. Although the breakup was incredibly difficult, she revealed that she learned a lot about herself because of it: "What it has taught me now is the gratitude of what I've learned and also, 'What do I need to explore to really change?'"
Ash Santos
Ash Santos plays Andrea Cruz, a New Yorker adjusting to life as a marshal in Montana. Though her character may end up a love interest for Luke Grimes' Kayce, in real life Santos is a mother of two living in Utah. "I have a nine-year-old daughter; I have a seven-year-old son," Santos told Country Living. "If I'm not working, I'm taking my kids to soccer practice and basketball; I'm at Trader Joe's twice a week. It's funny because I play this city girl, but I'm very much actually more country, suburban."
Santos shares her children with ex-husband Connor Rockwood, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2020. According to his Instagram, Rockwood is a realtor and often speaks about real-estate investment strategies. The exes appear to be on good terms; in 2025, Rockwood posted photos of himself and their kids on vacation in Hawaii, with Santos commenting, "Oh my god these are beautiful!!!"
As of this writing, Santos is dating Jordan LaMotte Pendleton, a former football and basketball player who founded the fitness center P1 Athlete in Utah in 2014. Pendleton has two children, a son and daughter, according to his Instagram. Santos and Pendleton made their red-carpet debut at the "Marshals" premiere in February 2026, and he launched the relationship on Instagram a month later with some glam photos. "You're incredible. I'm proud of you," Santos commented.
Tatanka Means
Tatanka Means, who portrays U.S. Marshal Miles Kittle, has been married to his wife Christine Means since 2009. The couple have three children, daughters born in 2012 and 2021 and a son born in 2018. Speaking with ICT in 2015, Christine said she is a yoga instructor who connected with the practice's emotional, physical, and spiritual components. She also appeared in the 2025 documentary "She Cried That Day" about missing and murdered Indigenous women, to tell the story of her older sister, Dione.
Means opened up about his marriage to Christine and the stability that having a family brings him to Native Max Magazine, saying, "I am fortunate to have a supportive wife. It's definitely not easy but communication is key! She helps me maintain balance and enforce family time." He also spoke about the significance of teaching their children their native language, traditions, and stories, saying that although he and Christine are constantly learning more about their heritage, their oldest daughter "speaks words, tells stories and sings songs any time of the day to anyone." He continued, saying, "Upholding our ways of life and teaching our kids the truth about our history in this country and our relationship with the U.S. government is important."
In an Instagram Reel commemorating their 10th anniversary, Christine wrote, "Time flies when you're living life. We've done so much it's pretty amazing to me that we've made it through together! ... I love you for being here [with] me [with] us and being a part of our lives. Online and in real life. It's been an amazing 10 years. Like seriously the greatest of times."
Mo Brings Plenty
Mo Brings Plenty first appeared in "Yellowstone" as Mo, a bodyguard, and he reprises that role in "Marshals." But what viewers may not know is that his wife, Sara Ann Brings Plenty, was featured in two episodes of "Yellowstone." Additionally, she was brought on for an episode of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," in which she played an American Indian affairs assistant.
Similarly to the "Yellowstone" characters, Mo and Sara Ann live on a ranch, although theirs is on the border of Missouri and Kansas, according to the DeSoto Times-Tribune. While Mo has an adult son, Layne, the couple share 37 rescue animals and 11 horses, according to Sara Ann's Instagram bio. Saving animals is one of Sara Ann's passions. As Mo told the Times-Tribune, "My wife saves waterfowl. We have a lot of ducks around. So from sun up to sun down, it's work, work, work. She was a rodeo kid growing up. She can ride horses better than me." Sara Ann was, in fact, named Miss Rodeo Kansas 2003. In August 2025, the couple spent time together at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, where Mo was the parade's grand marshal and Sara Ann met the current Miss Rodeo Kansas winner.
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen is a career actor who has made appearances in shows ranging from "Falcon Crest" to "True Detective." He has a recurring role in "Marshals" as chief deputy marshal Harry Gifford. Cullen has been married to his wife, Michelle Little, since 1988; they have an adult daughter named Harper, who has also made appearances in several films and TV series.
Before Little retired to raise their daughter, she was an actor as well, making a name for herself in horror and thriller films throughout the 1980s and early '90s. Little returned to acting briefly in 1998 to play her husband's love interest on the show "Legacy," and Cullen was thrilled with the experience: "It was fun for me to work with Michelle because she's so funny in real life," he effused in a 2010 interview. "Working with Michelle, obviously, was a dream. We're married, we're on location and I get a lead in a series and she was getting to work on the show too. You can't get any better than that." He went on to add that he believes the divorce rate is so high in Hollywood because of the long distances sometimes required between actors and their spouses — something that has not seemed to be an issue between him and Little after more than 30 years together.
Loren Anthony
Loren Anthony is a Navajo actor who guest stars in "Marshals" as Jim Kane. He married his wife, Shoshonia, on Valentine's Day 2025, writing on his Facebook page, "I'm a super proud husband, proud father and everything I do these days has more meaning because of my sweethearts. ... We both never expected to find the love we have but we did. Everyday I don't take any of it for granted." The couple share a teenage daughter, whom both Loren and Shoshonia have proudly posted about.
On their first wedding anniversary, Shoshonia wrote to Loren in a Facebook post, "Watching you with our child has been the greatest joy of my life. ... Thank you for the laughs, the quiet moments, and the way you make our house feel like a home." The couple are heavily involved with Chizh for Cheii, an organization Loren founded that delivers firewood to elderly members of the Navajo Nation. A January 2026 Navajo Times article described an afternoon in which the Anthonys and volunteers spent the day cutting and loading logs. "We're carrying emotions and distributing them in a positive way," Loren said of the sense of purpose the group brings him and his family.
Ashley Cooke
Ashley Cooke is a country singer-songwriter who made a cameo in the second episode of "Marshals" as a singer in a bar. She performed her own song, "Next to You." Along with her blossoming career, Cooke is enjoying a new relationship with fellow songwriter Johnny Clawson. The two made their first appearance as a couple at the 2025 BMI Country Awards in November. They attended the CMA Awards later that month, where Clawson was nominated for Song of the Year for co-writing the Blake Shelton song "Texas." Although Clawson brought his mom as his date to that event, Cooke was interviewed on the carpet about their relationship and BMIs hard launch, where she revealed that they took the classic friends-to-lovers route. "We've been friends for so long and recently decided to rip the Band-Aid [off] and give it a shot," she said.
Clawson has even written songs with and for Cooke. In support of Cooke's 2025 album "Ace," Clawson posted on Instagram about the songwriting process. "So proud of [Ashley] for dreaming up this project and really putting so much of herself in every lyric," he wrote alongside photos of them in the studio and clips of them workshopping songs. "Every song I was lucky enough to be a part of was written at a retreat or on the road with some of my favorite people and I think we all just had the best time working towards what you hear now."
Chelsea Gray
Chelsea Gray made her television debut on "Marshals" guest-starring as Sabrina. Before landing the role, she was featured in various vertical dramas. In January 2024, she married her wife, Alice. The two enjoy traveling together; Gray's Instagram shows them posing in Disneyland, Yosemite, and Zion National Park, where they got engaged in 2022. The couple have adopted several dogs and cats. Gray posted a tribute to them in 2022, advocating for pet adoption and writing, "Adopting these [crazies] has been the highlight of our lives."
The couple actually started spending time together through their mutual love of animals. In an interview with YouTube channel Vertical Drama Love, Gray talked about how she needed a second job after moving to L.A. and Alice offered her one at the vet clinic she worked at. "We were next-door neighbors and we became friends first. I met her pretty much right when I moved to L.A.," Gray said. "She was working at a veterinary clinic as a tech, as a vet nurse. And she's like, 'Hey, would you want to be like a receptionist?'"
In a post announcing her guest spot on "Marshals," Gray included a photo of a sweet note of support and chocolates from Alice. "Thank you for listening to my endless rants and anxiety about if I'd make the final cut or not," Gray wrote to her wife.