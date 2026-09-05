10 Of The Most Hated TV Characters Of The 1970s

After television first soared as a medium in the years after World War II, becoming a part of daily life in America during the 1950s and '60s, it continued to explode during the 1970s. From sitcoms that tackled darker societal themes such as "All in the Family" and "M*A*S*H" to dramas like "Columbo," miniseries like "Roots," iconic variety shows like "Saturday Night Live," and more, the decade saw TV producers become increasingly willing to push the boundaries of what was considered acceptable viewing and, in some cases, deliver socially conscious programming.

Along the way, characters like Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, Hawkeye Pierce, Mary Richards, and others became beloved by viewers, with the decade also minting a new generation of stars. However, not every character introduced by the shows of the '70s managed to capture the imagination of audiences in the same way. Whether they were written to be villains of their respective series or their motivations or portrayals rubbed viewers the wrong way for one reason or another, some characters were loathed by audiences.

With that in mind, here are 10 characters from 1970s television that became hated by viewers — either back when their shows were still airing or even now, when viewed through a modern lens.