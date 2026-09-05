What Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Relationship With Tim Allen Is Like Today

While the relationship between Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Tim Allen hit some rocky spots after the younger actor left "Home Improvement," the bond formed during their years working together has endured. In January 2025, Allen was asked about the chances of getting Thomas to appear on his new show "Shifting Gears," and the sitcom star revealed that the two had been spending time together. "He just came back [to the last episode we filmed]. He showed up on the set," Allen told Us Weekly. Allen also offered insight into their relationship, explaining why he was still close with JTT. "He's literally my kid. I raised that kid for eight years on 'Home Improvement,'" he added.

The possibility of a reunion with his on-screen son not only interested Allen, but fans lost it when Thomas posed with "Home Improvement" co-stars Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith the following year in July 2026. Richardson, who played the boys' mother on the series, posted the pic to her Instagram page. Those hoping for a full "Home Improvement" reunion were given a taste when Thomas made a TV cameo years earlier.

Thomas appeared on Allen's sitcom "Last Man Standing" in March 2013. Even though the former co-stars were on good terms, Allen was still surprised that Thomas agreed to come on the show. "But he's so shy. It's funny to see him so shy, so nervous," Allen told Yahoo! Entertainment at the time. Fans wondering what Thomas was up to now may be surprised to hear he was interested in directing. Allen said that his former TV son had been "shadowing" the show's director to pick up tips on the craft, and Thomas directed three episodes of the show between 2013 and 2016. While Thomas seemed to enjoy working with Allen, he didn't seem too interested in a full return to acting.