Home Improvement Fans Lose It Over New Jonathan Taylor Thomas Photo: 'I Thought I'd Marry Him'

A mini-"Home Improvement" reunion photo posted to Instagram had fans buzzing over a rare glimpse at Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Patricia Richardson, who played Jill Taylor on the beloved sitcom, uploaded an Instagram snap posing beside Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark Taylor, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Randy Taylor. "My other boys," she captioned the photo as a reference to her on-screen sons. Those wondering what happened to the cast of "Home Improvement" were given a little sneak peek. Richardson now sported bright gray hair, but was still recognizable as an older Jill. Smith had changed the most out of the former castmates with his long curly hair and beard.

Meanwhile, it was Thomas who garnered most of the attention in the comment section. He wore a black sweater with black thick-rimmed glasses and kept his hair styled up and slightly messy. Fans felt strong nostalgia for the former teen idol with many gushing over how Thomas looked now. "[W]ell my JTT crush is back in full force," one Instagram user commented. "I'll never outgrow my JTT phase, I fear," another admitted. Seeing the "Tom and Huck" actor brought back fond memories for many. "I love seeing Jonathan when we can, i thought I'd marry him when I was 10," one user wrote.

Thomas starred on "Home Improvement" from 1991 until he left the show in 1998. Even though he made sparse TV appearances in the 2000s, JTT pulled away from the spotlight, but his appeal has clearly not worn off for a throng of nostalgic fans. Richardson's post was not the first "Home Improvement" reunion that caused a stir.