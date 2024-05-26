The Stunning Transformation Of Jonathan Taylor Thomas

During the 1990s, there were few Hollywood child stars who were more ubiquitously known than Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Thomas was already an experienced actor when he was cast in the hit ABC sitcom "Home Improvement" in 1991 at the age of 10. The show's success, combined with Thomas' innate talent and palpable onscreen charisma, opened the door to opportunities that catapulted him to stardom. Those included providing the voice of young Simba in Disney's box-office smash "The Lion King," as well as starring in several live-action movies — such as "Tom and Huck," and "Man of the House," both released in 1995 — and voicing the titular puppet-turned-boy in the 1996 animated feature "The Adventures of Pinocchio."

Meanwhile, TV viewers watched the young actor grow from cute kid to teen idol to young man over the course of eight seasons of "Home Improvement." By the time the show concluded in 1999, Thomas was a full-fledged adult and began taking on film roles that reflected that maturity. In 1998, he starred in the holiday-themed rom-com "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and then headlined the 1999 comedic drama "Walking Across Egypt." In the mid-2000s, he guest-starred in several TV series, ranging from "Ally McBeal" to "Smallville," to "8 Simple Rules," and others.

And then he abruptly walked away from Hollywood, effectively closing the door on the acting career he'd been pursuing since childhood. To find out why, keep on reading to experience the stunning transformation of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.