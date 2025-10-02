Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Home Improvement?

If you grew up or watched network television during the 1990s, "Home Improvement" was undoubtedly on your entertainment radar. Based on the inimitable stand-up stylings of comic Tim Allen, the ABC show followed the life of the Detroit-area Taylor family and its patriarch, television home improvement guru Tim "The Toolman" Taylor. Airing for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999, the show was one of the most successful sitcoms of its decade — receiving two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series — and continues to be name-checked alongside the greatest sitcoms of all time. The show also made Allen a household name and turned Jonathan Taylor Thomas into a teen heartthrob.

More recently, the show was back in the news amid reports that a "Home Improvement" mini-reunion was slated to occur in the Season 2 premiere of Allen's current sitcom, ABC's "Shifting Gears," in which he stars opposite Kat Dennings. Allen will be joined on the episode by "Home Improvement" alums Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning, according to Deadline. The return of the show to the public consciousness — if it ever left at all — raises the question: What happened to its cast over the nearly three decades since it left the air? Here's the latest info on the comings and goings of "Home Improvement's" stars.