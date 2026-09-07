The Heartbreaking Last Words Of Country Legend George Jones
Country music star George Jones passed away back in 2013, and when he did, his wife was in the room with him. In a touching statement, Nancy Jones opened up about George's last words, and explained why they were particularly meaningful for her.
Fans of the singer may know that he'd been in the middle of his farewell tour when he died, his ultimate cause of death cited as hypoxic respiratory failure. Sadly, in the last few days of his life, Jones couldn't speak, but speaking to The Tennessean in 2016, an emotional Nancy shared that just before his passing, he started talking. "George just hadn't said nothing ... and all of a sudden, he opened his eyes, and I was fixin' to go toward him, and the doctor kind of held me back, and George said, 'Well, hello there.' He said, 'I've been looking for you.' He said, 'My name's George Jones.' And he was gone." Nancy added, "He closed his eyes, and that was the end of it. So in my heart, I know he was talking to God."
That would be touching in any circumstance, but it's sure to have been especially moving for Nancy, who also told The Tennessean she'd always believed she'd been sent by God to help him get clean and sober after years of substance misuse: "God told me, 'If you leave him, he's going to die.' And I said, 'You know what — you're too good of a man to let go to hell and I'm not gonna let you do it.'" It's something she doubled down on many years later in a 2026 interview with Dillon Weldon for "Drifting Cowboy Podcast." "I really, in my heart, I'll always believe that's why God put me on this earth," she said.
George Jones had a near-death experience in the '90s
It's worth noting that many years prior to his passing, George Jones had a horrific car accident in 1999, and his widow shared on "Drifting Cowboy Podcast" that he'd actually died and been revived. George had been drunk at the time of the wreck, and Nancy Jones also told Dillon Weldon that his doctor didn't think he'd survive. Nancy told the doctor she had no doubts he'd make it anyway, and sure enough, he did recover. More than that, she quipped, "When he woke up, he was singing gospel music as loud as he could."
That accident marked a massive turning point in George's life, because elsewhere in the podcast, Nancy also told Weldon, that after that, " ... he never touched another drink or never smoked another cigarette." No one was more relieved than Nancy about that, particularly because of her convictions that she was meant to help him overcome his substance misuse. As she told People in 2023, "If I had not stayed there and do the things that I did, I knew he would die. And I did not want him to die knowing that he wasn't going to heaven. That's why I fought so hard and did the things I did."
Of course, prior to that George had many drunken stories, some even causing serious scandal for the country star, and Nancy has often said her decision to stay with him wasn't easy (sure enough, his alcoholism was one of the reasons his first three marriages ended). That said, she said after his death, she began pouring into herself. "I'm enjoying life now ... I deserve it. I really do," she told Weldon. Amen to that.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).