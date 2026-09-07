The Heartbreaking Last Words Of Country Legend George Jones

Country music star George Jones passed away back in 2013, and when he did, his wife was in the room with him. In a touching statement, Nancy Jones opened up about George's last words, and explained why they were particularly meaningful for her.

Fans of the singer may know that he'd been in the middle of his farewell tour when he died, his ultimate cause of death cited as hypoxic respiratory failure. Sadly, in the last few days of his life, Jones couldn't speak, but speaking to The Tennessean in 2016, an emotional Nancy shared that just before his passing, he started talking. "George just hadn't said nothing ... and all of a sudden, he opened his eyes, and I was fixin' to go toward him, and the doctor kind of held me back, and George said, 'Well, hello there.' He said, 'I've been looking for you.' He said, 'My name's George Jones.' And he was gone." Nancy added, "He closed his eyes, and that was the end of it. So in my heart, I know he was talking to God."

That would be touching in any circumstance, but it's sure to have been especially moving for Nancy, who also told The Tennessean she'd always believed she'd been sent by God to help him get clean and sober after years of substance misuse: "God told me, 'If you leave him, he's going to die.' And I said, 'You know what — you're too good of a man to let go to hell and I'm not gonna let you do it.'" It's something she doubled down on many years later in a 2026 interview with Dillon Weldon for "Drifting Cowboy Podcast." "I really, in my heart, I'll always believe that's why God put me on this earth," she said.