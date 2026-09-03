Meghan Markle Knew Living At Princess Diana's Ancestral Home 'Wouldn't Work': Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are slowly building their new life in the U.K. amid their move in late August — but they haven't found their perfect home yet. It's not for lack of options, though. In fact, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, is said to have made his family's 17th-century lodge available for his nephew and his family. But the offer reportedly caused some tension between the couple. While Harry felt pulled toward the option, his wife believed it was too far off from what they'd previously envisioned for their family.

Known as The Falconry, Diana's ancestral home is located on the family's Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, about 76 miles from London. "Harry was genuinely moved because Althorp will always be sacred ground to him," sources told Rob Shuter. "But Meghan took one look at the reality and knew it wouldn't work. Too remote, too far from London and, frankly, not nearly grand enough." According to insiders, Harry and Meghan want to replicate the lavish life their children had in California.

The Falconry, Diana's childhood home and resting place, couldn't accommodate their vision. "Meghan isn't moving back to Britain to hide away in an old lodge in Northamptonshire," a source added. "She wants privacy, history and security — but she also expects serious luxury, substantial space and easy access to London. This wasn't even close." For now, the Sussexes are said to be staying at a friend's empty home on the outskirts of Cotswolds, an upscale rural community near King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Highgrove House (seen below). Thus, the search for their perfect home continues.