No Contracts, No Friends: 11 Rumors About Why Harry & Meghan Really Left The US

More than half a decade after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the U.S., they have packed up and moved back to the UK for their next chapter. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, landed in Birmingham by private jet, ready to spend an extended period in Harry's home country.

It's been a bit of a whirlwind for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 on a mission to gain financial independence and to escape the confines of the palace walls. Despite the decision causing a massive rift between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, and their dad, King Charles, moving away was the best option for the couple at the time.

So, they settled into a gorgeous home in Montecito where they raised their children by the ocean, built a chicken coop, and started anew. They inked deals with Netflix and Spotify, and Harry landed a book deal that earned him $20 million for a memoir highlighting the most private, behind-the-scenes moments of the royal family. And while some of their decisions have only widened the royal rift, Harry and Meghan have decided to spend more time in the UK—and unsurprisingly, people have questions. Why would the couple choose to return to the country they once left behind? And why now? Let's look at some of the biggest rumors attempting to answer those questions.