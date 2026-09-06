Lionel Richie Has One Of The Biggest Age-Gap Relationships In Hollywood Right Now

Lionel Richie has been a music icon way longer than his girlfriend has been alive — by a long shot. The "All Night Long" singer-songwriter shot to fame with the Commodores in the '70s, two full decades before Parigi was born in September 1989. That makes her 40 years younger than Richie, whose birthday is June 20, 1949. Celebrity couples with age gaps are nothing shocking in Hollywood, but the four decades between Richie and Parigi put them high on the list of the biggest age differences in the industry today.

But despite the massive age gap, Richie and the much-younger Parigi, a model who has her own lifestyle and beauty brand, have been making it work for more than a decade. The couple reportedly began dating around 2014, when Parigi was about 25 and Richie 65. The longevity of the relationship hasn't protected the couple from facing scrutiny over the matter, though. "The significant age gap is cringeworthy at best," an X user commented. Others agreed. "What could they possibly have in common! She is dating a grandfather!" a second netizen argued. Richie's relationship with Parigi may have caused a stir, but the legendary singer also received plenty of support.

Many fans pointed out that Richie has remained youthful even in his 70s. "Lionel looks better now than he did when he was 30! Kudos to him," an X user defended. Others simply noted that Parigi is a fully grown woman capable of making her own decisions. "They are both adults. It's not a big deal," another netizen wrote. Richie has never addressed the age gap he has with his girlfriend, but he has opened up about how happy she makes him.