Charlie's Angels Star Cheryl Ladd's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Her Mom's Twin
We often see a ton of similarities between parents and kids (genes, right?), but when it comes to "Charlie's Angels" alum Cheryl Ladd and her daughter Jordan Ladd, there have been a few pics of the two of them where we've taken one look at the latter and thought we were looking at Cheryl. Talk about seeing double!
Jordan and Cheryl don't have all the same features: Jordan's eyes are slightly narrower than her mom's, and her lips slightly fuller. She's also a bit shorter than the "Charlie's Angels" actor. Still, the two have a ton in common, and when we first scrolled past snaps of them together on Jordan's Instagram, we couldn't believe how much the mother and daughter looked alike. Outside of the hair color, their face shapes are the same. They also share the same beaming smile that has us instantly thinking of sunshine on even the grayest of days, as well as enviably matching cheekbones.
Jordan and Cheryl's similarities were also easy to see when both of them were younger, as evidenced by a throwback Instagram post about a Playboy photoshoot Jordan did back in 2003. As an aside for those who weren't aware, Jordan followed her mom and grandparents (because ICYMI, her dad's parents were also involved in Hollywood) into the business. In addition to her Playboy shoot, she's featured in "Never Been Kissed" (yup, alongside "Charlie's Angels" movie reboot star Drew Barrymore) and "Cabin Fever," and she announced in October 2026 that she'd been cast in "The Attentionist." Jordan also turned 51 in 2026, which certainly took us by surprise, but then again, it probably shouldn't have. After all, her mom proved at the 2026 Emmys that she was aging like fine wine, so like mother, like daughter!
Jordan and Cheryl Ladd don't hold back on their love for each other
Speaking of Cheryl Ladd looking so incredible as a septuagenarian, the "Charlie's Angels" alum has actually credited her daughter in part for that, noting that Jordan Ladd's career had diversified as she did. "My daughter Jordan, in LA, teaches Pilates. She's a brilliant teacher. And so, she's got me on a regular basis, doing my Pilates with her on Zoom," Cheryl gushed during a 2020 interview with NBC 4 Los Angeles.
It's safe to say the love fest goes both ways. In addition to Cheryl hyping up her daughter's teaching abilities, Jordan Ladd has also made it very clear that she's proud of her mom and her legacy. In fact, at the aforementioned Emmy's ceremony, she tagged along as her date, and took to Instagram to gush over the night. "Who's that lady? That fine lady is my gorgeous mom presenting the Emmy for best drama along with fellow icons @realjaclynsmitg and #katejackson, while celebrating the 50 year anniversary of Charlie's Angels!" she penned. Jordan also regularly posts snaps in Cheryl's honor for her birthday and Mother's Day, writing in one post, "I love you yesterday, today, tomorrow, always and forever. Always an angel AND devilishly clever ... I cherish you momma."
Well, Cheryl did say in her interview with NBC 4 Los Angeles that one of the things that kept her young was the love she had in her life, citing her husband, grandkids, and home as some of the many things that made her happy. "I just love my life," she said. It certainly seems as though that same love for life has rubbed off on her daughter, and gorgeous DNA aside, we're thrilled to see they have that in common, too.