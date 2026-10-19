Charlie's Angels Star Cheryl Ladd's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

We often see a ton of similarities between parents and kids (genes, right?), but when it comes to "Charlie's Angels" alum Cheryl Ladd and her daughter Jordan Ladd, there have been a few pics of the two of them where we've taken one look at the latter and thought we were looking at Cheryl. Talk about seeing double!

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Jordan and Cheryl don't have all the same features: Jordan's eyes are slightly narrower than her mom's, and her lips slightly fuller. She's also a bit shorter than the "Charlie's Angels" actor. Still, the two have a ton in common, and when we first scrolled past snaps of them together on Jordan's Instagram, we couldn't believe how much the mother and daughter looked alike. Outside of the hair color, their face shapes are the same. They also share the same beaming smile that has us instantly thinking of sunshine on even the grayest of days, as well as enviably matching cheekbones.

Jordan and Cheryl's similarities were also easy to see when both of them were younger, as evidenced by a throwback Instagram post about a Playboy photoshoot Jordan did back in 2003. As an aside for those who weren't aware, Jordan followed her mom and grandparents (because ICYMI, her dad's parents were also involved in Hollywood) into the business. In addition to her Playboy shoot, she's featured in "Never Been Kissed" (yup, alongside "Charlie's Angels" movie reboot star Drew Barrymore) and "Cabin Fever," and she announced in October 2026 that she'd been cast in "The Attentionist." Jordan also turned 51 in 2026, which certainly took us by surprise, but then again, it probably shouldn't have. After all, her mom proved at the 2026 Emmys that she was aging like fine wine, so like mother, like daughter!