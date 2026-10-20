Engelbert Humperdinck: The '60s & '70s Crooner Is Still On The Stage Today

Engelbert Humperdinck officially joined the nonagenarian squad in May 2026, but that doesn't mean he's planning on kicking back his feet and retiring. The 1960s and '70s crooner has every intention to keep going, and he's even touring the world.

Humperdinck's career began way back in the '50s, though it was in the mid- to late '60s that he became a star. He's kept going in the time since then, and while some may think that he'd be only too happy to step back after so many years, he's said in his own words that he wouldn't dream of it. Speaking to the Tribune Chronicle in March 2026, just months before turning the big 9-0, he said he realized retirement wasn't for him after his "The Last Waltz" tour concluded in 2025. "I sat at home for about two, three months, and I was climbing the wall," he told the outlet, adding that he called his team as soon as that realization set in. "I called management, and I said, 'Listen, if you think this is the 'Last Waltz' tour, you're crazy. I'm going crazy,'" he recounted. Humperdinck went on to say that he also told his management he wanted to go on another tour.

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The singer did just that when he announced "The Celebration Tour" in early 2026, with stops around the world, and that wasn't all. He also released a new album, attended fan events like The Hollywood Show and Barnes & Noble signings, and revealed he'd still be going ahead with his annual holiday show. All while continuing to keep his social media followers in the loop with his weekly "#Tuesdaymuseday" videos — and announcing in September that tour dates had already been scheduled for both April and October 2027. We're not sure if "slow clap" quite does all that justice.