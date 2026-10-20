Old Hollywood Heartthrob Tony Curtis Refused To Leave His Fortune To His Kids

The late Tony Curtis is known as a screen legend. Some of his biggest hits include "Some Like It Hot," co-starring Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe, the epic "Spartacus," and the award-winning drama "The Defiant Ones." But another major part of Curtis' legacy is his family, and all the drama that came with it. The Hollywood star was married multiple times throughout his lifetime, and he had six kids total, including Jamie Lee Curtis. While most people experience ups and downs in their relationships with their parents, Curtis appeared to take any misgivings about his children to his grave, literally, surprising them by leaving absolutely nothing to them in his will.

The shocking move came when Curtis decided to change his will only months before he died in September 2010. When he did, he made it very clear exactly where he wanted his fortune to go after his death, and that was to his then-wife, Jill Vandenberg. The two had a huge age gap of 45 years, but they were quite happy together, and she ended up inheriting all of Curtis' wealth and possessions. He wrote in the will, as reported by NBC 5 DFW, "I acknowledge the existence of my children ... and have intentionally and with full knowledge chosen not to provide for them."

Soon after his death, Vandenberg clashed with Curtis' children when she auctioned off over 500 items that belonged to her late husband, including personal letters to other icons, memorabilia from his biggest movies, and more. She was the only beneficiary of the auction. While Curtis' daughter Allegra told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, "This is not what my dad would have wanted," Darren Julien, the owner of the auction house, claimed that Curtis visited and specifically requested the auction before his death.