The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."

The affair hurt Tony's blossoming career, he told Reuters in 2008, two years before his death. "They had movie magazines with headlines like, 'Tony is going with a teenager and his children are crying,'" he said. Despite the negative public opinion, Tony married Kaufmann in 1963. With the European beauty, Tony welcomed two more daughters — Alexandra, born in 1964, and Allegra, born in 1966. The marriage lasted only a few years, however, and a year after Allegra was born, the couple divorced, per Biography.

A year later, in 1968, Tony was once again saying his "I do's," this time to Leslie Allen, with whom he had two sons, Nicholas, born in 1970, and Benjamin, born in 1973. However, only five of Tony's six children outlived their father. In 1993, Tony's oldest son, Nicholas, died tragically at the age of 23.