Antonio Banderas Has One Of The Most Gorgeous Daughters In Hollywood
The internet is obsessed with how gorg Dakota Johnson is, but let this be a reminder that Melanie Griffith has two stunning daughters. Stella Banderas Griffith, born to Melanie and fellow actor Antonio Banderas, is beautiful, and yes, she looks just like all of her famous relatives. Stella might not be in the public eye to the same degree as her older half-sister, but she's certainly no recluse, and in addition to co-starring in a campaign for Mercedes-Benz with her dad back in 2024, she also collaborated with her mom in 2021 for a Bvlgari campaign. That's in addition to red carpet appearances at fashion shows and film festivals, and the odd post shared by her family.
Stella isn't quite a lookalike of her mom or dad in the way that some celebrity kids are, but she resembles her famous family members all the same. From certain angles, she actually looks a lot like Johnson (and we'll be real, if we didn't see who was speaking in her campaigns, we would assume we were listening to the "Verity" star's voice). However, she also has her mom, half-sister, and grandmother Tippi Hedren's gorgeous greeny-blue eye color. Speaking of which, there's also something about her brows that immediately makes you recognize the young woman as Antonio's daughter. Normally, this is where we'd say she got the best of both worlds, but considering how closely Stella resembles all of them, we'll go ahead and say she got the best of all the worlds.
Stella Banderas Griffith isn't planning a Hollywood takeover
Given her impressive Hollywood lineage, you'd be forgiven for thinking Stella Banderas Griffith was planning on following her mom, dad, grandmother, and half-sister into the family business, but that doesn't seem to be the case. She's not shying away from it in the way some celebrity kids have, but Stella also doesn't seem to be actively pursuing a career as a movie star either. Rather, the stunning young woman described herself, in a 2025 interview with Hola! magazine, as, "A writer, perfumer, naturalist, and practitioner of yoga and reiki." The perfumer portion of that is especially sweet given Antonio Banderas has long been in the perfume business himself. "The Mask of Zorro" star has made it clear he's not just endorsing a product either, but is actively involved in every step of the production process.
While she doesn't seem to be vying to be on camera, Stella has hinted at working behind the scenes. In addition to directing a video campaign for jewelry brand Her Children, she's also produced a campaign for creative talent agency NOVA, which included not just her dad, but "Friends" star David Schwimmer as well. Her proud papa told Fox News Digital in 2023 that even though Stella had studied acting, he didn't think she dreamed of being, "In front of the camera, at least not now." Instead, she'd directed short films in addition to her advertising campaigns, and Antonio believed she'd probably "end up directing movies" as a result. Well, if Stella ever does change her mind, she certainly looks the part of a movie star. However, we're all for her cutting her own path and doing what she really wants to do.