Antonio Banderas Has One Of The Most Gorgeous Daughters In Hollywood

The internet is obsessed with how gorg Dakota Johnson is, but let this be a reminder that Melanie Griffith has two stunning daughters. Stella Banderas Griffith, born to Melanie and fellow actor Antonio Banderas, is beautiful, and yes, she looks just like all of her famous relatives. Stella might not be in the public eye to the same degree as her older half-sister, but she's certainly no recluse, and in addition to co-starring in a campaign for Mercedes-Benz with her dad back in 2024, she also collaborated with her mom in 2021 for a Bvlgari campaign. That's in addition to red carpet appearances at fashion shows and film festivals, and the odd post shared by her family.

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Stella isn't quite a lookalike of her mom or dad in the way that some celebrity kids are, but she resembles her famous family members all the same. From certain angles, she actually looks a lot like Johnson (and we'll be real, if we didn't see who was speaking in her campaigns, we would assume we were listening to the "Verity" star's voice). However, she also has her mom, half-sister, and grandmother Tippi Hedren's gorgeous greeny-blue eye color. Speaking of which, there's also something about her brows that immediately makes you recognize the young woman as Antonio's daughter. Normally, this is where we'd say she got the best of both worlds, but considering how closely Stella resembles all of them, we'll go ahead and say she got the best of all the worlds.