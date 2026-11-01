The Real Reason Fans Had To Say Goodbye To Jake Lockett's Sam Carver On Chicago Fire

While "Chicago Fire" has said goodbye to many familiar faces over the show's many seasons, some hit a bit harder than others. And although actor Jake Lockett only started portraying the charming and caring Sam Carver in Season 11, fans were gutted to see him leave the show at the end of Season 13 in 2025. Another main cast member, Daniel Kyri, who joined the series in Season 7, also left "Chicago Fire" at the same time in a tightening of the cast before Season 14. So what was the real reason behind Lockett's farewell?

The unexpected move was believed to be an effort by Wolf Entertainment and NBC to trim some of the budget on the "One Chicago" shows before they were officially renewed, as reported by Deadline. This has been seen across the board for Wolf Entertainment's series on NBC, with "Law & Order: SVU" fan favorites like Ice-T also getting less screen time due to budget cuts. Meanwhile, when "Chicago P.D." fans began watching Season 14, many were disappointed to see LaRoyce Hawkins suddenly leave the show he's been on since its premiere. Specifically regarding Lockett's situation, Deadline was unable to officially confirm with NBC, Universal TV, or Wolf Entertainment that he left the show due to finances, with everyone declining to comment. But considering the pattern of cast changes over the past few years, it seems most likely.

The report also noted that many of the longtime "Chicago Fire" cast members' contracts were coming up. This likely put more pressure on the network and production companies to consider which actors they believed to be necessary for the show, and who else they might be able to leave behind.