The Real Reason Fans Had To Say Goodbye To Jake Lockett's Sam Carver On Chicago Fire
While "Chicago Fire" has said goodbye to many familiar faces over the show's many seasons, some hit a bit harder than others. And although actor Jake Lockett only started portraying the charming and caring Sam Carver in Season 11, fans were gutted to see him leave the show at the end of Season 13 in 2025. Another main cast member, Daniel Kyri, who joined the series in Season 7, also left "Chicago Fire" at the same time in a tightening of the cast before Season 14. So what was the real reason behind Lockett's farewell?
The unexpected move was believed to be an effort by Wolf Entertainment and NBC to trim some of the budget on the "One Chicago" shows before they were officially renewed, as reported by Deadline. This has been seen across the board for Wolf Entertainment's series on NBC, with "Law & Order: SVU" fan favorites like Ice-T also getting less screen time due to budget cuts. Meanwhile, when "Chicago P.D." fans began watching Season 14, many were disappointed to see LaRoyce Hawkins suddenly leave the show he's been on since its premiere. Specifically regarding Lockett's situation, Deadline was unable to officially confirm with NBC, Universal TV, or Wolf Entertainment that he left the show due to finances, with everyone declining to comment. But considering the pattern of cast changes over the past few years, it seems most likely.
The report also noted that many of the longtime "Chicago Fire" cast members' contracts were coming up. This likely put more pressure on the network and production companies to consider which actors they believed to be necessary for the show, and who else they might be able to leave behind.
Sam Carver returned to Firehouse 51 for a short visit
As for how "Chicago Fire" sends Sam Carver off, the firefighter played by Jake Lockett spends a lot of Season 13 struggling with staying sober, all while juggling his burgeoning feelings for Violet Mikami, played by Hanako Greensmith. In the finale episode, Carver reveals that he will be transferring to a firehouse in Denver, Colorado, believing that he'll be unable to stay sober if he remains in Chicago. At the same time, Violet and Carver confess their love for one another, leaving fans wanting more of the two.
While Carver was officially gone from the main cast when "Chicago Fire" returned for Season 14, he made one guest appearance in the 11th episode. He comes back to Chicago to work on bringing a paramedic training program for firefighters that Violet implemented there to his firehouse in Denver, reuniting with his former love. While there are still sparks, Violet has started up something with Brandon Larracuente's Sal Vasquez, which puts a bit of a damper on their short reunion. Even so, Violet is happy to learn that Carver's recovery is going well in Denver.
At the end of the episode, Carver says goodbye to Chicago once more, and as of this writing, he hasn't appeared on the show again since. But that doesn't mean it will never happen. Season 14 showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine in 2025 about the Lockett and Daniel Kyri cast departures, "There's still so much to be figured out with those two and those characters. ... We want to give them some good, surprising moments and goodbyes, and then maybe hellos later down the line." With any luck, Lockett will be back as Carver on "Chicago Fire" sometime in the future.