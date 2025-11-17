12 Actors Who Left Chicago Fire. Here's Why

Steven R. McQueen's "Chicago Fire" character, Jimmy Borrelli, was introduced in the Season 4 premiere. Even though McQueen's time on the show was quite short, his character was involved in some fascinating storylines that explored his complicated relationship with his brother and his feud with Firehouse 51 chief Wallace Boden. In early Season 5, Jimmy suffered severe burns and lost one eye after disobeying Boden's orders and attempting to save someone in a truck right before it exploded. This meant he could no longer work as a firefighter, and McQueen was written off the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via PEOPLE), "Chicago Fire" co-creator Michael Brandt explained that the writers decided to write McQueen's character out of the show because they were struggling to balance all the members of the growing cast. "I think Steven has an incredibly bright future and deserves to be a bigger part on a show than probably we can give him," he said. "We were, as writers, finding it hard to feed all the mouths that we have on the show. ... We wanted to get a little leaner and meaner in terms of our storytelling and what characters we were focusing on. So Jimmy leaving was a byproduct of that."

In the years since playing Jimmy Borrelli, McQueen has appeared in a couple of television films, such as the Hallmark movie "Home by Spring" and the Western film "The Warrant." However, it seems like he has struggled to land many new projects since his time on "Chicago Fire" came to a shocking end.