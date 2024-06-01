Inside Eamonn Walker's Stunning Exit From Chicago Fire

"Chicago Fire" has lost yet another cast member. Just under a year after Taylor Kinney took a months-long break, and a few months after Kara Killmer completely left the show, Eamoon Walker has also departed the "Chicago Fire" in a full-time capacity, after 12 seasons and over 250 episodes. Deadline reported the news in early May 2024, ahead of the "Chicago Fire" Season 12 finale. While the outlet didn't outline Walker's reasoning, they noted that he decided to leave the role on his own. However, fans will be happy to know that Walker has plans to return to the show in a recurring capacity in future seasons.

Walker played the role of Chief Wallace Boden who, as of Season 12, was up for First Deputy Fire Commissioner. Thanks to the relationship he formed with their fathers, Boden also served as a paternal figure to Matt Casey and Kelly Severide, portrayed by Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney. Walker's last episode as a full-time cast member, titled "Never Say Goodbye," aired on May 22, 2024. Walker's character decided to leave the firehouse in order to go after a job he felt more aligned with his passion. He also gave Christopher Herman his blessing to take over his role as fire chief. You can look after our family," Boden said to Herrmann ahead of an emotional send-off from his team.

However, Walker also got a send-off in person as well.