Taylor Kinney's Return To Chicago Fire Has Kelly Severide Fans Elated

After nearly a year of hiatus, Taylor Kinney is confirmed to make a much-awaited comeback on "Chicago Fire." Deadline reports that he is set to continue playing Kelly Severide full-time in the upcoming 12th season. With this exciting news, it seems that nothing can extinguish fans' excitement over the prospect of seeing him finally return to Firehouse 51.

Kinney notably made an abrupt exit from the hit NBC drama in January 2023, albeit the show assured fans that it was temporary. A source told Variety he was taking a break from portraying the fan-favorite firefighter to take care of a "personal matter." No other details about his leave of absence had been disclosed since, and except for a few public outings, the actor maintained a low profile during the entirety of the hiatus. The production also pivoted to a new storyline and had his character go on the "best arson investigation training program in the world" to explain the prolonged absence. To fill the Kelly-shaped void on the show, they tapped Jesse Spencer, who had left in Season 10, to reprise his role as Matt Casey for a few episodes.

Kinney's return comes amid reports that the "Chicago Fire" writers' room is finally open following the SAG-AFTRA strike. With the actor gearing up to make a blazing comeback to Rescue Squad 3, fans couldn't help but rejoice.