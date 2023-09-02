The Stunning Transformation Of Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney

A ladies man-turned-husband, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) once owned Wednesday nights, not only for his ability to keep his friendship with Matt Cassey (Jesse Spencer) afloat but also his commitment to each mission. Oftentimes, Severide put his own life on the line. In one episode of "Chicago Fire," he audaciously rescued a construction worker despite having an injury of his own. In another, Severide made a twenty-five-floor leap to save the life of a little boy.

When he answered a casting call for "Chicago Fire," actor Taylor Kinney was excited. There was not a trace of anxiety in his bones, as he shared in a conversation with NBC. He got the part, and reprised it on "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." Year in and out, the show kept its audience on the edge of their seats. In a 2021 chat with Stage Right Secrets, Kinney maintained that the cast and crew members' ability to bond played a huge part in the show's triumph that clocked ten years in 2022. "There's no bad apples," he said. "For an audience to have our backs, watch our show and keep coming back for a decade or more, I think that speaks volumes to the leadership [from] the top down."

Although Kinney never wrapped up the 11th Season of "Chicago Fire," he's still undoubtedly a fan favorite. His real life story is one of impressive transformation from an active childhood, a brush with popularity in high school, to dominating the small screen. Keep reading to learn more about the actor.