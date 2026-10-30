10 '90s Child Stars Who Grew Up To Be Seriously Stunning

Many '90s child stars were able to convert their early star power into beauty in adulthood. Growing up in show business, they were taught how to shine in front of a camera and appeal to audiences at a young age. Some also had the added pressure to be perfect in their personal lives as paparazzi and tabloids captured how they looked and behaved off-screen.

Former '90s stars like Lindsay Lohan have been vocal about the negative impacts of the paparazzi on their adolescent years. In a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, she discussed how social media now gives celebrities a voice compared to when she was a child. "When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative," Lohan said. "There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that."

Those who can withstand the pressure of fame at a young age often experience glowing success in their careers later in life. While not every child actor maintains their star quality or carries their desire to act into adulthood, many are able to grow into celebrated veterans and flourish in the industry. '90s child actors now boast three decades' worth of experience, making them some of the most recognizable faces in film and television. Since everyone wants to know what their favorite '90s stars look like today, here are the ones who grew up to be absolutely stunning.