10 '90s Child Stars Who Grew Up To Be Seriously Stunning
Many '90s child stars were able to convert their early star power into beauty in adulthood. Growing up in show business, they were taught how to shine in front of a camera and appeal to audiences at a young age. Some also had the added pressure to be perfect in their personal lives as paparazzi and tabloids captured how they looked and behaved off-screen.
Former '90s stars like Lindsay Lohan have been vocal about the negative impacts of the paparazzi on their adolescent years. In a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, she discussed how social media now gives celebrities a voice compared to when she was a child. "When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative," Lohan said. "There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that."
Those who can withstand the pressure of fame at a young age often experience glowing success in their careers later in life. While not every child actor maintains their star quality or carries their desire to act into adulthood, many are able to grow into celebrated veterans and flourish in the industry. '90s child actors now boast three decades' worth of experience, making them some of the most recognizable faces in film and television. Since everyone wants to know what their favorite '90s stars look like today, here are the ones who grew up to be absolutely stunning.
'90s tweens adored Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley's sister act
Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley helped define '90s children's television programming as an entire generation grew up alongside the identical twins throughout the latter half of the decade. They started acting at the age of 13, first appearing in minor roles in 1991. In 1994, they debuted in their co-starring show "Sister, Sister," which aired on ABC until 1999. The sisters were also notable faces on the Disney Channel, starring as young adults in the Halloween favorites "Twitches" and "Twitches Too." The gorgeous twins continue to act to this day, proving they were born for show business.
Macaulay Culkin is home alone no more
Given the transformation of Macaulay Culkin from childhood to adulthood in the public eye, it is great to see him glowing these days. The "Home Alone" star has even increased his public appearances, from stepping out at Paris Fashion Week 2026 for the Dior fall show to taking the stage at the 2026 Emmys for a touching tribute to the late Catherine O'Hara. His visible happiness can probably be attributed to partner Brenda Song and their two sons, Dakota and Carson. The actors started dating back in 2017 while filming "Changeland," a moment that also changed Culkin's life for the better. "It's been 9 years since my life changed forever. It's amazing to think that 1 in every 5 days I've been alive I have had the honor of waking up next to the love of my life," he posted on Instagram on June 17, 2026, to celebrate their anniversary.
Natalie Portman spoke out against child acting
Natalie Portman has been a stunning face in Hollywood for decades. Before the Oscar-winning star took on roles in movies like "Black Swan" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," she was a child actor in the '90s. She had her first breakout role at the age of 13 as Mathilda in "Léon: The Professional" in 1994. She proceeded to appear in several movies as a child actor, including "Mars Attacks!" and "Heat." When she was 16, she filmed her iconic role as Padmé Amidala in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." By the time the movie was released in 1999, she had reached adulthood.
After reflecting on her time as a child star, Portman spoke out against the industry and the dangers it poses to its youngest actors. "I would not encourage young people to go into this," Portman told Variety in 2023. "I don't mean ever; I mean as children. I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed. ... I've heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it."
Bryton James went from primetime to daytime
Bryton James grew up on a television set. While other kids his age were just starting preschool, he was cast in his first major role as Richie Crawford in the hit sitcom "Family Matters" at just 3 years old. He portrayed the character for the majority of the '90s, from 1990 to 1997. After spending his grade school years in front of the camera, he aged into a handsome and successful actor in adulthood. In 2004, he began his role as Devon on the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless." After more than two decades on the show and over 1,700 episodes, James continues to play the principal role as of 2026.
Candace Cameron Bure is full of the holiday spirit these days
Candace Cameron Bure was only 11 years old when she first started playing D.J. Tanner on "Full House." She grew up on screen, acting on the hit sitcom from 1987 to 1995. The former child actor appeared in several '90s movies and other TV series during that time, even making a special guest appearance on the hit educational program "Bill Nye the Science Guy." She later blossomed into a beautiful Hallmark star who acted in the channel's holiday films for 14 years before leaving Hallmark in 2022. That same year, she signed an exclusive deal with Hallmark's rival company, Great American Family, where she continues to star in holiday films.
Lindsay Lohan revisited one of her classic roles
Lindsay Lohan is another '90s child actor who tried her hand at cozy holiday films in the 2020s after disappearing for nearly a decade. She started acting at just 6 years old in 1992, appearing on "Sesame Street" in 1995. At age 12, she became famous after starring in the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap," where she played both leading twin characters. She quickly went on to become a household name as a teenager in the 2000s, starring in movies including "Freaky Friday," "Life-Size," "Herbie: Fully Loaded," and "Mean Girls" before reaching adulthood. In 2025, Lohan reprised her former role alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in the sequel "Freakier Friday," where she looked as good as ever.
Leonardo DiCaprio got his start on sitcoms
There aren't many Hollywood heartthrobs who have withstood the test of time as much as Leonardo DiCaprio. The A-list actor has stayed booked and busy throughout his long and storied career in acting, which is why many have likely forgotten that the "One Battle After Another" star first started out as a '90s child actor. After landing a couple of minor roles as a young child in the '80s, he appeared in several notable TV shows as a teenager in the '90s, including "Parenthood" and "Growing Pains." He filmed his first major role as 17-year-old Arnie Grape in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" and turned 18 on set. The role earned him his first-ever Oscar nomination in 1993 for Best Supporting Actor, and the rest is history.
Maybe you've heard Mara Wilson's voice on one of your favorite animated series
With every public appearance, actor Mara Wilson proves she grew up to be absolutely radiant. The former '90s child star is most well-known for her lead role as a girl genius in the 1996 film "Matilda." She was only 9 when she portrayed the character that helped launch her to stardom. Before she was Matilda, she landed her first acting role at 6 years old as Natalie Hillard in Robin William's hit comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire" in 1993. She went on to act in several '90s movies as a child before later turning to television work in adulthood. She's done voice work for several animated shows, including "BoJack Horseman" and "Big Hero 6: The Series."
Tatyana Ali looks as fresh-faced as she did on Fresh Prince
Tatyana Ali rose to fame in her role as Ashley Banks on the hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" from 1990 to 1996. She was 11 years old when she first started portraying the younger cousin of Will Smith's lead character. She also had a few minor roles prior to the series, including an appearance on "The Cosby Show." In April 2026, Banks opened up about the quick transition into her recurring role on the '90s fan-favorite series. "I was definitely comfortable performing in front of an audience, but comedy was a new thing for me," she told Remind Magazine. "On 'The Cosby Show,' my character was a friend of Rudy's character, so I didn't get a lot of jokes necessarily. Most of my roles had been drama, so I really had to learn comedy on 'Fresh Prince.'" The star never left the screen from that point forward, still stunning in both film and television. She even scored a role on "Bel Air," the dramatic reimagining of "Fresh Prince."
Christina Ricci is keeping it creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky
Christina Ricci first hit the acting scene in 1990 at the age of 10. In 1991, she started portraying Wednesday Adamms in "The Adamms Family" film and its subsequent projects during the early '90s. She landed the lead role of Kat in the 1995 Halloween classic "Casper" when she was just 13 years old. She continued to appear in many films throughout the decade during her teen years, even voicing a character on "The Simpsons" in 1996. The former child star grew up to be beautiful, carrying her acting career into adulthood. She even returned to her acting roots in 2022 by joining the hit Netflix show "Wednesday" to play one of her former character's teachers.