What Lindsay Lohan Blames For Disappearing For Nearly A Decade

Lindsay Lohan was one of the biggest stars during the Y2K era, having risen to fame as a child actor in "The Parent Trap." She went on to star in other hit movies such as "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "Mean Girls," and it looked like her career was taking off. However, Lohan began making headlines, and it wasn't due to her hit films. Lohan was first arrested in 2007 for driving under the influence, and then arrested again just two months later. After a series of bad decisions on her part, she left Hollywood in 2014 and created a life for herself in Dubai.

In an interview with Bustle, Lohan alluded to her party-filled days and revealed why she quit acting. "I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying. I wish that part didn't happen. I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear. I was like, 'Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work,'" she explained. The "Freaky Friday" star added, "And it took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the 'yeses' to come — the things I wanted to say 'yes' to," Lohan stated. These days, she's been saying "yes" to a lot of things.