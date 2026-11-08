Lea Thompson Has One Of The Most Stunning Daughters In Hollywood
Actor Lea Thompson is an icon in the movie industry. She has had an amazing career, with her most well-known role arguably as Lorraine in the "Back to the Future" series with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. While she's still active and working now, fans of the actor might have noticed that there's a younger star in the industry who bears a striking resemblance to Thompson. It's none other than her daughter, Zoey Deutch, whom Thompson shares with director Howard Deutch.
Born in 1994, Zoey started her acting career when she was a teenager. One of her first roles was Maya in "The Suite Life on Deck," a popular Disney Channel series. Since then, she's flourished as an actor, nabbing exciting roles in projects like "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Set It Up," and "Zombieland: Double Tap," to name a few. But along with her acting prowess, Zoey also inherited her mother's natural beauty. The mother-daughter pair are practically twins, rocking the same smile and shining eyes.
With her continually rising profile in the entertainment industry, Zoey regularly attends exciting events where she gets to flaunt her great looks. Whether it's an awards show, a movie premiere, or even the biggest fashion night of all, the Met Gala, she is dressed to the nines and stealing the spotlight. Occasionally, she goes to events with her mom, and the two are undeniably the stars of the show.
Zoey Deutch takes after her mother with her amazing acting talent
Zoey Deutch got more than just great genes from her famous mother Lea Thompson, as they undeniably share a talent for performing. Zoey has steadily built an impressive acting career, scoring interesting roles in many genres over the years. While she certainly has plenty of grander projects ahead of her, she has had some standouts already. In the late 2010s, Zoey had a few starring roles, but the Netflix rom-com "Set It Up" arguably boosted her to new heights. Soon after, Zoey acted in the "Zombieland" sequel and the popular show "The Politician."
In the 2020s, Zoey continued experimenting with her roles, but she returns to the romantic-comedy genre time and time again, with "Something from Tiffany's," "The Threesome," and "Voicemails for Isabelle" being some examples. She also portrayed movie icon Jean Seberg in 2025's "Nouvelle Vague." Zoey has even teamed up with her mother for a few projects. Back in 2013, Zoey had a small part in Thompson's hit TV show, "Switched at Birth," and in 2017, Zoey and her equally stunning older sister, Madelyn Deutch, acted in their mom's directorial debut, "The Year of Spectacular Men."
Zoey's older sister has dabbled in acting over the years, but she has also done some amazing work behind the camera as the composer and screenwriter for "The Year of Spectacular Men." In an interview with We Live Entertainment about the film, Thompson opened up about the experience, saying, "The truth is, for me as a mother and as a person, and as an artist, [my daughters] lifted me up. And gave me the courage to do something that I didn't think I could do." With any luck, they'll be able to work together again in the future.