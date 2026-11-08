Lea Thompson Has One Of The Most Stunning Daughters In Hollywood

Actor Lea Thompson is an icon in the movie industry. She has had an amazing career, with her most well-known role arguably as Lorraine in the "Back to the Future" series with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. While she's still active and working now, fans of the actor might have noticed that there's a younger star in the industry who bears a striking resemblance to Thompson. It's none other than her daughter, Zoey Deutch, whom Thompson shares with director Howard Deutch.

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Born in 1994, Zoey started her acting career when she was a teenager. One of her first roles was Maya in "The Suite Life on Deck," a popular Disney Channel series. Since then, she's flourished as an actor, nabbing exciting roles in projects like "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Set It Up," and "Zombieland: Double Tap," to name a few. But along with her acting prowess, Zoey also inherited her mother's natural beauty. The mother-daughter pair are practically twins, rocking the same smile and shining eyes.

With her continually rising profile in the entertainment industry, Zoey regularly attends exciting events where she gets to flaunt her great looks. Whether it's an awards show, a movie premiere, or even the biggest fashion night of all, the Met Gala, she is dressed to the nines and stealing the spotlight. Occasionally, she goes to events with her mom, and the two are undeniably the stars of the show.