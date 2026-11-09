Diane Lane Has One Of The Most Gorgeous Daughters In Hollywood
Diane Lane has been an absolute stunner since the 1980s, and she's also one of those lucky few celebrities who seemingly have only gotten better with age. Even after all these years, she still looks amazing, so it should come as no surprise that her only daughter, Eleanor Lambert, is quite the stunner as well. Even though they're not exactly dead ringers for each other, unlike these celebrity mothers who are practically twins with their daughters, Lane and her (not-so-)mini-me do have plenty of things in common. Born to the star and her ex-husband, French actor Christopher Lambert, Eleanor grew up to be the perfect mix of her famous parents — and she's followed in their footsteps by dipping her toes into the acting world, too.
Seen in the photo below, Eleanor has her mother's facial structure and rich brunette locks, though her eyes and lips seem to have come from her father. She was pictured with Lane at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, wearing a fuchsia pink number that contrasted with her mother's blush pink gown. On social media, the family resemblance didn't go unnoticed, with one user noting, "They look like sisters." Another seemed surprised by the fact that Lane even has a daughter. "I've never seen your daughter before. How gorgeous you both are," said the other user. Meanwhile, someone else gushed, "The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Both are hot."
Eleanor is not just an actor but also a former model (a popular profession among celebrity daughters) and a freelance writer with a background in journalism. She graduated from NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and has written for online magazines such as Vice and Teen Vogue. You might have seen her in guest roles on shows such as "FBI: Most Wanted" and "Dead Ringers." Unfortunately, outside of her professional endeavors, Eleanor is a pretty private person.
Eleanor Lambert credits this person for inspiring her to try acting
Given that she grew up with not one but two actor parents, it's easy to assume that Eleanor Lambert might have been drawn to the spotlight at a very young age, but that wasn't quite how things played out for this gorgeous beauty. While working in her 20s, she discovered she had a knack for acting after meeting her partner, who was also part of the entertainment industry. "He was the one who introduced me to the craft and the honoring of human experience and the empathy involved in the art form of acting," Lambert gushed in a 2021 interview with Traversing the Stars. "It was like this lightbulb went off for me." More than the acting itself, Lambert said, "I have an interest in the science side of it and the research."
Thankfully, her parents were supportive, although Diane Lane certainly had other ambitions for her daughter. Speaking on the "Today" show in 2021, the Oscar nominee said she actually discouraged Lambert from entering show business after having seen the less glamorous side of it in her many years as an actor. (See also: Celebrities who don't want their children to become actors.)
"I think most people in my profession discourage their offspring," Lane explained. Rather, she thinks Lambert would make a fantastic writer. "Every parent has a fantasy that they project onto their kids, so forgive me, Eleanor. But I think she's got it in her to be sort of — I always say you can replace an actor [...] but you can't replace the writing." But no matter what, she's extremely proud of Lambert. "She's finding her own way and that is what really I salute her for," Lane gushed during another "Today" show appearance. "I admire her ... and I'm learning from her."