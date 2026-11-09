Remember Allison From The Breakfast Club? She's Still Stunning Decades Later

Ally Sheedy wasn't your traditional Hollywood bombshell. In fact, her most famous character was an ugly duckling. As fans of "The Breakfast Club" will remember, Allison undergoes a makeover toward the end of the film, a development that has become controversial as time has gone on. Nowadays, many consider the makeover a sexist and outdated trope. Sheedy had that opinion from the beginning. "It was uncomfortable even when we were filming it," she told Page Six in 2022.

It was a different time, and it was the status quo for movies where an outsider gains acceptance from members of the popular crowd. But her opinion has never changed. "Allison is much more delicious before the hair bow goes on," she opined. Part of Sheedy's inability to process the scene was also tied to her own views of herself. "When I was in my teens and all the way up through most of my 30s, I really felt like I was ugly," she told AARP in 2022. Age has helped with that perspective.

Sheedy turned 64 in 2026, and she can now see how societal beauty standards prevented her from appreciating her uniqueness for many decades of her life. "I see photographs of myself when I was 18, 19, 20, 25, torturing myself about what I look like, and I think, 'My god, you were beautiful!' What a waste of time," she said. Sheedy, who struggled with an eating disorder in her youth, tried to conform. She dyed her hair; put on more makeup. Then she had enough. "I was absolutely not going to do it, and I didn't do it," she told Salon in 1998. Her career suffered, but she never looked back.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).