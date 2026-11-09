Remember Allison From The Breakfast Club? She's Still Stunning Decades Later
"The Breakfast Club" marked a generation. Given its place in pop culture, the faces of its "Brat Pack" have become frozen in time, forever remembered as they were in 1985. That's even more true for Ally Sheedy, who played the loner Allison (seen above on the left). Despite being a fan-favorite star throughout the '80s, Sheedy largely left Hollywood, giving us few opportunities to see her in the aftermath of her stardom. She hasn't completely given up acting, though. And when she has a new project and returns to the spotlight, she is walking proof that the decades have had nothing but a positive effect on her timeless beauty.
As the April 2025 picture below shows, Sheedy doesn't look that much different from the Allison we all know and love. She still boasts the same dark brown hair, which she wears in a wavy style that doesn't differ all that much from how she wore it decades ago, aside from some generational signatures. Even her fashion sense is reminiscent of Allison's. For the special restoration screening of her acclaimed 1998 indie movie "High Art," she rocked a black oversized blouse paired with plum tailored pants. She's certainly not one of the '80s actors who is unrecognizable today.
She looks great all around. And we aren't the only ones who think so. Back in 2022, her former co-star Molly Ringwald shared a picture of the two together that proved that both Sheedy and Ringwald are aging like fine wine. "Both are still beauties," an Instagram user commented under the post. And we couldn't agree more.
The more she ages, the more Ally Sheedy appreciates her beauty
Ally Sheedy wasn't your traditional Hollywood bombshell. In fact, her most famous character was an ugly duckling. As fans of "The Breakfast Club" will remember, Allison undergoes a makeover toward the end of the film, a development that has become controversial as time has gone on. Nowadays, many consider the makeover a sexist and outdated trope. Sheedy had that opinion from the beginning. "It was uncomfortable even when we were filming it," she told Page Six in 2022.
It was a different time, and it was the status quo for movies where an outsider gains acceptance from members of the popular crowd. But her opinion has never changed. "Allison is much more delicious before the hair bow goes on," she opined. Part of Sheedy's inability to process the scene was also tied to her own views of herself. "When I was in my teens and all the way up through most of my 30s, I really felt like I was ugly," she told AARP in 2022. Age has helped with that perspective.
Sheedy turned 64 in 2026, and she can now see how societal beauty standards prevented her from appreciating her uniqueness for many decades of her life. "I see photographs of myself when I was 18, 19, 20, 25, torturing myself about what I look like, and I think, 'My god, you were beautiful!' What a waste of time," she said. Sheedy, who struggled with an eating disorder in her youth, tried to conform. She dyed her hair; put on more makeup. Then she had enough. "I was absolutely not going to do it, and I didn't do it," she told Salon in 1998. Her career suffered, but she never looked back.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).