While the decade definitely had its dark corners — and things like Ronald Reagan's America, shoulder pads, neon colors, and new wave music maybe weren't for everybody — the 1980s were nonetheless a magical time in Hollywood. The decade of excess yielded two-thirds of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, the first/best three "Indiana Jones" movies, "Top Gun" and a myriad of other Tom Cruise star vehicles, the expansion of the Hollywood blockbuster with "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," which amassed a $797 million take at the worldwide box office over time, the explosion of home video and VHS, the 1981 arrival of MTV, Madonna's ascent to musical stardom, and more. All the while, and perhaps more than ever before, women played a large role in pushing pop culture forward.

In the cinematic realm, actresses like Kathleen Turner, Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, and many others rose to prominence as media coverage of the entertainment industry and the stars who populated it ballooned to previously unseen levels. Fast-forward several decades, though, and many of the women who helped make the '80s' show business landscape and pop culture zeitgeist what they were bear only a passing resemblance to the A-listers they once were. Here are 11 '80s actresses you definitely won't recognize today.