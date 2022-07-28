Jennifer Grey Reveals Why She Chose To Relive The Trauma Of Her Nose Job For New Memoir

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing their favorite famous faces change, and with so many celebrities openly admitting to plastic surgery these days, the practice is no longer so taboo. But actor Jennifer Grey's decision to get rhinoplasty procedures would haunt her for years.

Grey should have been having the time of her life after appearing in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and starring alongside Patrick Swayze in the 1987 classic "Dirty Dancing," but she told People TV, "I'd become famous and couldn't get a job." Grey revealed that she was happy with the way she looked at the time and had no interest in getting a nose job, but her mother, actor Jo Wilder, talked her into it. "She was pragmatic because she was saying, 'Guess what? It's too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them," Grey recalled to People. Both of her parents had gotten nose jobs, and in her memoir "Out of the Corner," Grey shared how her mother loved the results.

After a reluctant Grey decided to follow her mother's advice, she told Parade that her new look injected some life into her floundering career. But in "Out of the Corner," she recalled the fateful moment she noticed a small piece of cartilage was visible on the end of her nose, which required a second surgery to fix. Now, she's sharing why she decided to relive the painful memories.