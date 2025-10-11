Celebrity Lip Cosmetic Changes That Went Way Too Far

In the world of entertainment — and the larger realm of celebrity — much of the discourse surrounding the stars that fans obsess over is centered on how they look. Whether it's a flawlessly executed glow-up or cosmetic enhancement gone awry, those who concern themselves with the lives of the rich and famous are endlessly fascinated with the good, the bad, and the ugly of image and physical appearance, and the pendulum swings wildly in both directions. Fashion designer Donatella Versace exemplifies the phenomenon better than most. For years, fans, pundits, and even doctors speculated on what she may or may not have done to her face: breaking down her potential use of lip fillers, cheek fillers, and procedures, including neck and face lifts. Fast-forward to now, and she is receiving praise — and a bit of scorn, too — for seemingly rolling back the dial on her rumored plastic surgery.

Such is the case any time a celebrity debuts a big change in their appearance, and, in recent years, lips have been a particular focus of the tabloid crowd. From the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to the top stars of stage, screen, and song, lip fullness is being carefully measured, analyzed, and evaluated by critics and admirers with every new Instagram post or publicity photo. As with Versace, the reaction to perceived changes is loud, and it can be brutal, too, if the change doesn't go over well with the masses. To that end, here's a round-up of celebrity lip cosmetic changes that went too far in the eyes of observers.