Madonna Sends Not-So-Subtle Message To Critics Of Her Appearance

Quite a few celebrities made a splash at the 2023 Grammys, but Madonna's cameo had people talking for all the wrong reasons. Viewers took strong note of Madge's appearance that night, with the singer wearing a space-age, twin-buns hairdo. However, it was her face that sparked the real conversation. Rocking bleached and plucked-to-near-oblivion eyebrows (a new trend in 2023), Madonna's lips and cheeks appeared fuller than usual. On Twitter, fans quickly noted that they found the 64-year-old unrecognizable. "Where is the real Madonna ? Her ears are not as big as this, no way. Plus what is this flap where the cheek meets the ears, it looks like a prosthetic mask ?," one tweeted, insisting that the "Vogue" singer "wouldn't do this to her face."

It wasn't long before Madonna addressed the fan discussion head-on. In a February 7 Instagram post, Madge lamented that "instead of focusing on what I said in my speech ... Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" Blaming "ageism and misogyny," the entertainer bemoaned a "world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45." In a tweet the same day, she posted a selfie in a similar hairdo, writing, "The world is threatened by my power and my stamina ... But they will never break me."

As the conversation around Madonna's face continues, the iconoclast has returned with another rebellious social media move.