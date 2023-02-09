The View Co-Hosts Sound Off About Madonna's Drastic Appearance Change

Madonna's look at the 2023 Grammy Awards generated a lot of attention from viewers — and not all of it was positive. Madge attended the show to introduce singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras but got more than she bargained for when fans took to social media to slam her appearance. Most critics came to the consensus that Madonna looked totally different at the awards show than in her Instagram photos, with many accusing her of getting plastic surgery to alter her appearance. "Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face," one person wrote. "I really wish Madonna never touched her face. There really was no reason," tweeted another. "She was going to age beautifully. She's always been beautiful."

Upon hearing about the flak she was getting from fans and the media, the "Like a Virgin" singer took to Instagram to slam her haters, accusing them "of ageism and misogyny" and being part of "a world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45." She added, "I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test, and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come." To conclude her post, Madonna vowed to continue pushing boundaries.

Call it ironic, but now some people are criticizing Madonna's post — including the ladies of "The View."