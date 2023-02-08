Madonna Perfectly Swings Back At Critics Of Her 2023 Grammys Look

Madonna is not letting her critics have the last laugh. After the singer's look at the 2023 Grammy Awards went viral, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a video that featured several clips from the evening. Madonna penned a lengthy caption, beginning the post by stating that it was an "honor" to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith. In the middle of the update, she took a more serious tone, slamming people for choosing "to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!"

The singer continued, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in." She also claimed that the world "refuses" to give women over 45 any credit or celebrate them. "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I'm not going to start," she added, noting that she has been "degraded" ever since her career started. "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won't break my soul,'" she added before vowing never to change.

This is not the first time that Madonna has slammed her critics. According to The Blast, the singer also vocalized her opinion on her Instagram story in 2022. "Stop Bullying Madonna for enjoying her life," she wrote with the addition of a topless photo. Don't mess with Madonna...