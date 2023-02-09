Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Her Standing With Joy Behar After On-Air Tension

As fans of "The View" know — things can go from zero to 60 really fast. Viewers have seen plenty of spats between the show's co-hosts, including that mega-blowout between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck that still sends chills down our spines. In February, the panel of "The View" did their popular "hot topics" segment, and things seemed to get heated between Goldberg and Behar.

The panel chatted about workplace friendships when the topic of Joy Behar getting axed from the show came up. Behar gave her take on things, noting that she always has friends where she works. "So, when I was fired last time from this show, people say to me, 'Were you okay with that?' and my answer is, I was happy because all my friends had left already," she said. "So, there was no reason to stay anymore. I mean it." Well, Goldberg was the first one to address the elephant in the room because, at the time that Behar was fired, she also served as a panel member on the show. "Really? All your friends left?" she clapped back at Behar, pretending to shed tears while quivering her lip as if she were distraught. "It's okay, I'm cool," the actor added.

Behar tried to retract her statement. "You had just come on, and my backstage friends had left. And I don't like to work when I don't have friends," she explained. But, the on-air spat still generated plenty of headlines as if the two were feuding.