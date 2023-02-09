Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Her Standing With Joy Behar After On-Air Tension
As fans of "The View" know — things can go from zero to 60 really fast. Viewers have seen plenty of spats between the show's co-hosts, including that mega-blowout between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck that still sends chills down our spines. In February, the panel of "The View" did their popular "hot topics" segment, and things seemed to get heated between Goldberg and Behar.
The panel chatted about workplace friendships when the topic of Joy Behar getting axed from the show came up. Behar gave her take on things, noting that she always has friends where she works. "So, when I was fired last time from this show, people say to me, 'Were you okay with that?' and my answer is, I was happy because all my friends had left already," she said. "So, there was no reason to stay anymore. I mean it." Well, Goldberg was the first one to address the elephant in the room because, at the time that Behar was fired, she also served as a panel member on the show. "Really? All your friends left?" she clapped back at Behar, pretending to shed tears while quivering her lip as if she were distraught. "It's okay, I'm cool," the actor added.
Behar tried to retract her statement. "You had just come on, and my backstage friends had left. And I don't like to work when I don't have friends," she explained. But, the on-air spat still generated plenty of headlines as if the two were feuding.
Whoopi Goldberg slams the media
Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her relationship with longtime co-host and friend Joy Behar after their on-air drama made plenty of headlines. The day after their alleged spat, Goldberg took a moment to address the situation. "Listen, I need to take a second. Joy and I were having fun yesterday, and once again, you have taken it to some other place; we've been friends for 100 years." she said on the set of "The View." Goldberg pointed out — that if she did have a beef with Behar — she wouldn't have aired her grievances on air in front of millions of people and would have told Behar privately instead.
"Ya'll are making it hard to have fun. We do our thing for an hour. We don't get to joke a whole bunch, but when we are joking, don't just run with it," Goldberg said. "This is not the first time this has happened. Nor has it been a long time since it's happened. It's happening more and more. We joke. We laugh. We have a good time. Please stop doing that," she scolded.
In December, Behar criticized President Joe Biden on "The View" after he opted against visiting the border during a visit to Arizona, something Goldberg didn't take kindly to. "He had other stuff to do! He was trying to... My God. What do you want that man to do?" she snapped. Behar then clapped back in another heated exchange.