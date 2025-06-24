Lauren Sanchez's Lips: Jeff Bezos' Fiancée's Cosmetic Work Has Gone Too Far
Lauren Sanchez's drastic transformation has caused quite a stir over the years. Between her inappropriate looks and rumored plastic surgery habits, the future wife of Jeff Bezos has been a frequent topic of headlines, especially when it comes to how much work she's actually had done (and spoiler alert, it's not just Botox). In 2025, a plastic surgeon broke down the secrets behind Sanchez's ever-changing appearance, citing a list of both surgical and non-surgical procedures.
"Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery. Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman exclusively told Nicki Swift. He added, "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."
However, there is one cosmetic procedure the internet wishes Sanchez would stop, and that is going overboard with the lip injections. When comparing before-and-after photos of Sanchez, another cosmetic expert, Dr. Mariano Busso, claimed that the socialite likely shells out thousands of dollars to achieve her noticeably fuller pout. "You can see she's had lip filler in both images, but the [after] photo shows more volume, leading to a plumper look," Busso observed. Over time, Sanchez's transformation has led many to believe she might have taken her love for cosmetic enhancements too far.
Lauren Sanchez had naturally thinner lips
Before all her rumored procedures, Lauren Sanchez's lips were naturally thinner and less prominent than the poutier look she appears to have now. In throwback photos — like the one above — her upper lip looks noticeably flatter, suggesting she may have started using lip fillers over time. Her cheeks also seemed softer and way less contoured compared to the sculpted look Sanchez now sports, thanks to either fillers, cheek implants, or buccal fat removal.
Her lip fillers became more evident over time
Pictured here in 2010, Lauren Sanchez's cosmetic procedures had become more evident as the years passed. Compared to her 2007 photo, her upper lip seemed noticeably fuller and more enhanced, likely due to filler injections that were administered in small doses. However, her pout still looked relatively natural and not at all overdone. During this time, she may also have started experimenting with other treatments like dermal fillers or Botox, though the tweaks were still on the subtle side. Granted, Sanchez has never publicly admitted to any cosmetic procedures, but she's also never denied going under the knife.
She debuted new lips at the 2024 Met Gala
Lauren Sanchez's use of plastic surgery seems to have reached new heights over the last decade. In 2024, she attended her first Met Gala with her billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos by her side. However, it's not her Oscar de la Renta dress or her 20-carat engagement ring (which reportedly cost a fortune) that had people talking online. Based on her red carpet photos, many felt the helicopter pilot had officially taken her cosmetic enhancements a bit too far.
"Her lips take up half her face," one X user observed, while another remarked, "Plastic. All I see is plastic." A third user mocked her pout, writing in jest, "Too bad that bee stung her on the lips."
She had an overly filled pout at the 2025 Vanity Fair after-party
Similarly, Lauren Sanchez drew a lot of attention for her noticeably inflated pout at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Clad in a cleavage-baring dress with a low sweetheart neckline and a corset bodice, the former Fox News anchor looked every bit like a walking ad for modern cosmetic surgery. Her lips looked overfilled, while the smooth, stretched appearance of her skin had people speculating whether she might've recently had a facelift. Over the years, there's also been chatter about Sanchez possibly having breast augmentation, a brow lift, and rhinoplasty.
"She's not showing a lot of signs of aging, and she's 55 years old. So I don't think it's just olive oil and facial creams she's had," plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie said of Sanchez in a viral Instagram clip. However, he stressed, "Although Lauren has had some plastic surgery, I don't think she's had plastic surgery from A to Z. But Jeff Bezos clearly likes it. So as long as they're happy, that's all that really matters."
Sanchez should ease up on the fillers
Not even Lauren Sanchez's décolletage could distract from her swollen pout at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Awards, which she also attended with Jeff Bezos last spring. From the looks of it, Sanchez can barely press her lips together due to the excessive use of filler. Her cheeks, too, looked noticeably enhanced, suggesting she didn't stop at just her pucker. Pamela Weinberger, a master injector and founder of Miami's Jeune Aesthetics, told Page Six that Sanchez should consider easing up on the fillers for softer, more natural results.
"She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip's natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy," Weinberger explained. Though the former news personality looks great otherwise, Weinberger agreed that Sanchez may have gone overboard with the enhancements lately. Many on Reddit seemed to share the same view. "I think she is still in the stages of getting filler," one user said of Sanchez. "Too much filler. She needs to get all the filler out and commit to a new facelift and one year out of the limelight to recover."