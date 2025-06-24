Lauren Sanchez's Lips: Jeff Bezos' Fiancée's Cosmetic Work Has Gone Too Far

Lauren Sanchez's drastic transformation has caused quite a stir over the years. Between her inappropriate looks and rumored plastic surgery habits, the future wife of Jeff Bezos has been a frequent topic of headlines, especially when it comes to how much work she's actually had done (and spoiler alert, it's not just Botox). In 2025, a plastic surgeon broke down the secrets behind Sanchez's ever-changing appearance, citing a list of both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

"Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery. Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman exclusively told Nicki Swift. He added, "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."

However, there is one cosmetic procedure the internet wishes Sanchez would stop, and that is going overboard with the lip injections. When comparing before-and-after photos of Sanchez, another cosmetic expert, Dr. Mariano Busso, claimed that the socialite likely shells out thousands of dollars to achieve her noticeably fuller pout. "You can see she's had lip filler in both images, but the [after] photo shows more volume, leading to a plumper look," Busso observed. Over time, Sanchez's transformation has led many to believe she might have taken her love for cosmetic enhancements too far.

