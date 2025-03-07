Plastic Surgeon Tells Us The Secrets Behind Lauren Sanchez's Transformation

When you're engaged to someone worth hundreds of billions, you have access to just about every luxury imaginable. In Lauren Sánchez's case, it seems like Jeff Bezos' fortune is bankrolling a very particular aesthetic, though what that aesthetic actually is remains a mystery. She's been caught in some truly questionable fashion choices (as in, she has quite a history of wearing inappropriate outfits), landing herself on worst-dressed lists more than once. And don't even get us started on the plastic surgery. Let's just say the Lauren of today looks like a distant relative of her former self.

A deep dive into the future Mrs. Bezos' evolving look makes one thing crystal clear: her plastic surgeon is practically on speed dial. New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman previously told Nicki Swift that her face has undergone some significant changes. "Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery. Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," he said. "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."

At this point, the resemblance between Sánchez and her pre-Bezos self is hanging on by a thread — which is a bit ironic, considering how much she's reportedly spent on these tweaks. And we're not talking pocket change. According to experts, she's dropped tens of thousands on her ever-evolving look. With that kind of money, you'd think she'd at least land on best-dressed lists every now and then.