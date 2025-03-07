Plastic Surgeon Tells Us The Secrets Behind Lauren Sanchez's Transformation
When you're engaged to someone worth hundreds of billions, you have access to just about every luxury imaginable. In Lauren Sánchez's case, it seems like Jeff Bezos' fortune is bankrolling a very particular aesthetic, though what that aesthetic actually is remains a mystery. She's been caught in some truly questionable fashion choices (as in, she has quite a history of wearing inappropriate outfits), landing herself on worst-dressed lists more than once. And don't even get us started on the plastic surgery. Let's just say the Lauren of today looks like a distant relative of her former self.
A deep dive into the future Mrs. Bezos' evolving look makes one thing crystal clear: her plastic surgeon is practically on speed dial. New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman previously told Nicki Swift that her face has undergone some significant changes. "Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery. Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," he said. "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."
At this point, the resemblance between Sánchez and her pre-Bezos self is hanging on by a thread — which is a bit ironic, considering how much she's reportedly spent on these tweaks. And we're not talking pocket change. According to experts, she's dropped tens of thousands on her ever-evolving look. With that kind of money, you'd think she'd at least land on best-dressed lists every now and then.
Lauren's facial enhancements sure didn't come in cheap
Lauren Sánchez has never confirmed getting cosmetic work done — and probably never will. But that doesn't mean experts haven't pieced together the likely fortune she's spent tweaking her look. Miami and Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso has a good idea of just how deep her pockets go for these procedures. And if she's keeping up with them regularly, we're talking thousands shelled out for a little nip, tuck, and plump.
"Her cheeks look more natural on the photo to the right, suggesting less or no filler. On the left, fuller cheeks may be due to excessive filler, creating an overfilled look that makes the eyes appear smaller cost ranged from $800-$900 per syringe," he exclusively told Nicki Swift. If she's getting at least two syringes per cheek, twice a year, that's a cool $3,600 annually just on cheek fillers. And don't forget the lips. "You can see she's had lip filler in both images, but the left photo shows more volume, leading to a plumper look," Busso added — so, yes, that's another expense.
But fillers are just the start. "Drooping brows in the left image may be from Botox relaxing the forehead too much. On the right, a higher brow tail suggests a possible endoscopic brow lift, which lifts and opens the eyes. Cost: Botox $500-$1000, Brow lift $10,000," noted Busso. Considering Botox requires touch-ups roughly every quarter, that's about $4,000 annually just to stay frozen. The brow lift, while pricey at $10K upfront, typically needs retouching every few years — meaning that's not exactly a one-and-done deal either. But clearly, Sánchez has no issue spending thousands to stay camera-ready. But when your fiancé is worth $200 billion, what's a few thousand dollars here and there?