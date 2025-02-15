Lauren Sánchez Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery

Lauren Sánchez has been widely speculated to have undergone extensive plastic surgery for years. Although she herself hasn't admitted to any cosmetic procedures, there's enough evidence to suggest that the news personality has had plenty of work done to enhance her looks. One of those is an old photo of Sánchez prior to dating and getting engaged to Jeff Bezos in 2023, in which she looks nearly unrecognizable. In 2002, she attended a casino party with her then-boyfriend, actor Henry Simmons, at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California. The licensed pilot, who had a star-studded love life before meeting Bezos, wore brown leather pants and a see-through top with fringe accents at the hem and sleeves. Even then, when she didn't have fillers in her lips and cheeks, there's no denying Sánchez was stunning.

Jean-paul Aussenard/Getty Images

Another throwback pic was from when Sánchez attended the red carpet premiere of "Hollywood Homicide" starring Harrison Ford in 2003. As one of the guest actors featured in the film, Sánchez walked the carpet solo in a sexy blue mini-dress with her long locks flowing down her back. Based on her photos, there were no obvious signs of plastic surgery, except perhaps for a few subtle tweaks here and there. However, even that remains pure speculation.

Though it's unclear exactly when Sánchez started to get hooked on plastic surgery, New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman exclusively told Nicki Swift that her face shows clear signs of multiple cosmetic enhancements. He also outlined the procedures she may have undergone and explained why he thinks Sánchez should proceed with caution moving forward.