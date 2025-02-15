Lauren Sánchez Looked So Different Before All The Plastic Surgery
Lauren Sánchez has been widely speculated to have undergone extensive plastic surgery for years. Although she herself hasn't admitted to any cosmetic procedures, there's enough evidence to suggest that the news personality has had plenty of work done to enhance her looks. One of those is an old photo of Sánchez prior to dating and getting engaged to Jeff Bezos in 2023, in which she looks nearly unrecognizable. In 2002, she attended a casino party with her then-boyfriend, actor Henry Simmons, at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California. The licensed pilot, who had a star-studded love life before meeting Bezos, wore brown leather pants and a see-through top with fringe accents at the hem and sleeves. Even then, when she didn't have fillers in her lips and cheeks, there's no denying Sánchez was stunning.
Another throwback pic was from when Sánchez attended the red carpet premiere of "Hollywood Homicide" starring Harrison Ford in 2003. As one of the guest actors featured in the film, Sánchez walked the carpet solo in a sexy blue mini-dress with her long locks flowing down her back. Based on her photos, there were no obvious signs of plastic surgery, except perhaps for a few subtle tweaks here and there. However, even that remains pure speculation.
Though it's unclear exactly when Sánchez started to get hooked on plastic surgery, New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman exclusively told Nicki Swift that her face shows clear signs of multiple cosmetic enhancements. He also outlined the procedures she may have undergone and explained why he thinks Sánchez should proceed with caution moving forward.
Lauren Sánchez should ease up on the plastic surgery
According to Dr. Joel Kopelman, some of the cosmetic procedures Lauren Sánchez may have undergone include a facelift, rhinoplasty, and lip fillers. "Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery," he told us. "Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift."
He also noted that Sánchez's nose has become slimmer and more prominent, suggesting a nose job. As for her lips, it's obvious that Sánchez has gotten filler injections. "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers," he added. All in all, her cosmetic procedures have worked well to enhance her natural beauty, according to Kopelman. However, too many enhancements could start to limit her facial movements and affect her facial symmetry.
As such, Kopelman advises Sánchez to ease up on the needles (and knife) moving forward. He recommends using Botox and fillers sparingly and going for subtle tweaks for a more natural outcome. "If she considers further surgical interventions, like another facelift, I'd advocate for less invasive techniques or even non-surgical options initially to preserve her natural appearance," said the plastic surgeon. Rather than simply relying on plastic surgery, Kopelman suggests that Sánchez should concentrate on a good skincare regimen first. "Regular use of high-quality, medical-grade skincare products, combined perhaps with laser treatments for skin texture, can significantly reduce the reliance on more invasive procedures in the future," he added.