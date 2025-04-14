The Cosmetic Procedure The Internet Wishes Lauren Sanchez Would Stop

It's no secret that Lauren Sanchez loves looking her best. While she's known for flaunting her killer body in swimsuit snaps and putting her muscular legs on full display, she also enjoys a very generous dose of glam, which almost always includes quality (read: expensive) false eyelashes. Even ahead of embarking on an all-female flight to space (courtesy of Sanchez's ultra-wealthy fiancé, Jeff Bezos, and his space tech company, Blue Origin), Sanchez was planning on being in full glam. "Who would not get glam before the flight?!" she wondered out loud in a cover story for Elle magazine. "We're going to have lash extensions flying in the capsule!" she said before clarifying that hers were actually glued down. Long story short, they're not going anywhere!

Sadly, the same can't be said about one particular cosmetic procedure she loves to dabble in, and everyone else wishes she would 86 from her beauty regimen entirely. Yep, you know the one — good ol' filler. "She needs to get all the filler out and commit to a new facelift and one year out of the limelight to recover," one Redditor suggested. While many complain that she's simply had far too much of the gel-like substance injected under her skin, one injector, in particular, is concerned with how the filler has seemingly moved around her face. Ruh roh.