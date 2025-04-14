The Cosmetic Procedure The Internet Wishes Lauren Sanchez Would Stop
It's no secret that Lauren Sanchez loves looking her best. While she's known for flaunting her killer body in swimsuit snaps and putting her muscular legs on full display, she also enjoys a very generous dose of glam, which almost always includes quality (read: expensive) false eyelashes. Even ahead of embarking on an all-female flight to space (courtesy of Sanchez's ultra-wealthy fiancé, Jeff Bezos, and his space tech company, Blue Origin), Sanchez was planning on being in full glam. "Who would not get glam before the flight?!" she wondered out loud in a cover story for Elle magazine. "We're going to have lash extensions flying in the capsule!" she said before clarifying that hers were actually glued down. Long story short, they're not going anywhere!
Sadly, the same can't be said about one particular cosmetic procedure she loves to dabble in, and everyone else wishes she would 86 from her beauty regimen entirely. Yep, you know the one — good ol' filler. "She needs to get all the filler out and commit to a new facelift and one year out of the limelight to recover," one Redditor suggested. While many complain that she's simply had far too much of the gel-like substance injected under her skin, one injector, in particular, is concerned with how the filler has seemingly moved around her face. Ruh roh.
Should Lauren Sanchez have all her filler dissolved?
Dare you to move?! Certified physician assistant and injector Pamela Weinberger told Page Six in March 2023 that Lauren Sanchez could benefit from an entire filler overhaul. "She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip's natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy," she advised. Meanwhile, triple board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir also agreed that Sanchez might have gone a bit overboard with the lip filler as they appear "a little too full." According to Kassir, the middle part of Sanchez's lip seems higher, while the sides are "weighed down."
What's more, it seems that all that filler did not come cheap. Dr. Mariano Busso exclusively spoke to Nicki Swift about the secrets behind Sanchez's transformation after examining older and more recent photos of her. The doctor observed that her cheeks had started to look much plumper, saying, "Fuller cheeks may be due to excessive filler, creating an overfilled look that makes the eyes appear smaller." According to Busso, the cost of such injections ranges "from $800-$900 per syringe." He added that Sanchez's lip filler usage was evident and that her lips have only grown more voluminous over time. Cha-ching!