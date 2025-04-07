Lauren Sanchez Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Body In Swimsuit Snaps
"If you've got it, flaunt it," the saying goes — and it's hardly an untold truth that Lauren Sanchez is in full agreement, there. Over the years, the former TV anchor has done a number of bikini shoots. Some have been professional, others taken mid-vacation, and one even saw Jeff Bezos behind the camera.
We'll start with the shoot she did with Us Weekly way back in 2005. Dubbed Sanchez's "lost photo shoot," Extra shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to its social media platforms in February 2019, showing the then-TV anchor posing in a purple bikini, before changing into a blue one. It's unclear why the photoshoot seems to never have been published. However, that hasn't stopped Sanchez from staging her own in the years since. In fact, like we said, Bezos was spotted taking photos as Sanchez posed aboard his superyacht, Koru, in 2023. As seen in pictures published by TMZ, Sanchez did a number of poses while her billionaire fiance snapped away on his phone. However, it doesn't seem as though she ever uploaded any of them (just as well Bezos hasn't quit his day job, then).
One snap Sanchez has posted to Instagram? A pic of her on a lounger (possibly also on Koru), clad in a white bikini with scalloped details, two diamond necklaces (one of which was simply the letter "B"), and a straw hat. Sanchez beamed off into the distance, the picture of happiness ... and between that bod and the yacht she was on, it's not hard to see why.
Lauren Sanchez regularly posts her workouts online
While countless stars have admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss, it's pretty clear to see that hasn't been the case with Lauren Sanchez. For starters, she hasn't changed much in the years since her Us Weekly photo shoot. More than that, though, she's also spoken a lot about her workout regimen over the years.
Back in 2010, when Sanchez was still reporting for Extra for a living, she spoke with Self about her prep for the red carpet, gushing over Pilates in particular. "Pilates changed my body. I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now. I do it at a studio run by Saul Choza and I'm indebted to him forever because my ass has lifted. We do a mix of mat and reformer," she shared. As the years have gone on, Sanchez has continued to share glimpses into her routine, which now also includes dance classes, weight training, and staying active out in nature. However, she's also joked about trying to get out of working out from time to time, whether because she didn't think 20 minutes was enough time to squeeze in a gym session with her trainer or because she had run late on Zoom calls. Billionaires — they're just like us!
Whatever Sanchez is doing, it's safe to say she's getting great results. Who knows? Maybe she'll even organize a re-do of her Us Weekly shoot someday. In the meantime, we'll be on the lookout for any shots taken by Jeff Bezos.