Lauren Sanchez Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Body In Swimsuit Snaps

"If you've got it, flaunt it," the saying goes — and it's hardly an untold truth that Lauren Sanchez is in full agreement, there. Over the years, the former TV anchor has done a number of bikini shoots. Some have been professional, others taken mid-vacation, and one even saw Jeff Bezos behind the camera.

We'll start with the shoot she did with Us Weekly way back in 2005. Dubbed Sanchez's "lost photo shoot," Extra shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to its social media platforms in February 2019, showing the then-TV anchor posing in a purple bikini, before changing into a blue one. It's unclear why the photoshoot seems to never have been published. However, that hasn't stopped Sanchez from staging her own in the years since. In fact, like we said, Bezos was spotted taking photos as Sanchez posed aboard his superyacht, Koru, in 2023. As seen in pictures published by TMZ, Sanchez did a number of poses while her billionaire fiance snapped away on his phone. However, it doesn't seem as though she ever uploaded any of them (just as well Bezos hasn't quit his day job, then).

One snap Sanchez has posted to Instagram? A pic of her on a lounger (possibly also on Koru), clad in a white bikini with scalloped details, two diamond necklaces (one of which was simply the letter "B"), and a straw hat. Sanchez beamed off into the distance, the picture of happiness ... and between that bod and the yacht she was on, it's not hard to see why.