Lauren Sanchez Puts Her Muscular Legs On Full Display (Look Away, Mark Zuckerberg!)
Not one to shy away from flaunting her killer body, Lauren Sánchez — fiancée to Jeff Bezos — is looking stunning once again. Sánchez got Mark Zuckerberg in trouble when he placed a wandering eye on her spicy outfit at Donald Trump's second inauguration ceremony. Now that she's preparing to head into space with a star-studded crew, Sánchez is gracing the digital cover of Elle with Gayle King, Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn. And Sánchez's gams were front and center (Zuckerberg be warned!).
The historic space flight is set to launch on April 14, 2025 and will only be in space for around 10 minutes — allowing the women enough time to enter orbit, float around, and return home in time for lunch. In the Elle interview, most of the women expressed some amount of trepidation about being a passenger in a rocket ship, however, Sánchez offered some stark words of wisdom: "Life takes off on the other side of fear." However, Sánchez then admitted she was "a little scared," causing Perry to blurt out, "Wait, you're the insurance!"
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have been creating mixed messages
While there are certainly many strange things about the relationship between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, perhaps the strangest one is that the Amazon founder feels overly comfy sending his fiancée into space. Notably, the romantic spice between Bezos and Sánchez has been missing as of late, with Sánchez leaving some cryptic social media posts for fans to decipher. Preparing for space travel — and potential blowback from the commenting public — might make the relationship even rockier.
In a Blue Origin Instagram post detailing the historic flight, many seem conflicted about it. One commenter stated, "I'm not sure how I feel about this. I love Katy but sending celebrities kinda takes away from all the hard work the previous STEM girlies did to get up there." Another wrote, "How does this help humanity?" However, many more seem excited for the women, with several comments ranging from, "This is amazing!!" to, "What an absolute powerhouse of a crew!"
Hopefully everything will be smooth sailing and when Sánchez returns the biggest thing she'll have to worry about is Donald Trump feeling snubbed from the wedding guest list for Sánchez's upcoming marriage to Bezos.