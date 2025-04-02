Lauren Sanchez Puts Her Muscular Legs On Full Display (Look Away, Mark Zuckerberg!)

While there are certainly many strange things about the relationship between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, perhaps the strangest one is that the Amazon founder feels overly comfy sending his fiancée into space. Notably, the romantic spice between Bezos and Sánchez has been missing as of late, with Sánchez leaving some cryptic social media posts for fans to decipher. Preparing for space travel — and potential blowback from the commenting public — might make the relationship even rockier.

In a Blue Origin Instagram post detailing the historic flight, many seem conflicted about it. One commenter stated, "I'm not sure how I feel about this. I love Katy but sending celebrities kinda takes away from all the hard work the previous STEM girlies did to get up there." Another wrote, "How does this help humanity?" However, many more seem excited for the women, with several comments ranging from, "This is amazing!!" to, "What an absolute powerhouse of a crew!"

Hopefully everything will be smooth sailing and when Sánchez returns the biggest thing she'll have to worry about is Donald Trump feeling snubbed from the wedding guest list for Sánchez's upcoming marriage to Bezos.