The Sign Lauren Sanchez's Romance With Jeff Bezos Isn't As Spicy As They Let On

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos may not be everyone's idea of an It Couple, but in their billionaire bubble, they're basically king and queen. The journalist and the Amazon founder have been together since 2018, with rumors swirling that their romance started as an affair — one that helped fast-track Bezos' divorce from Mackenzie Scott. These days, though, they've been public long enough for people to begrudgingly accept them, and word is they're set to tie the knot in 2025. But will their soon-to-be marriage actually last? According to one expert, it's too soon to tell — and despite their best efforts, their relationship might not be as thrilling as they'd like the world to believe.

Not that they'd ever admit it, of course. In fact, Bezos insists Sánchez has transformed him into a more emotionally present person. "She has really helped me put more energy into my relationships. She's always encouraging me: 'Call your kids. Call your dad. Call your mom.' And she's also just a very good role model. She keeps in touch with people. I've never seen her put makeup on without calling somebody. Usually her sister," he told Vogue. Sánchez, of course, gushes just as much, even if she admits that being engaged to one of the world's richest men comes with its pressures. "He's the life of the party," she said. "He's just extremely enthusiastic, and extremely funny. He can be really goofy. I mean, you've heard him laugh, right?"

On paper, they seem rock solid. But if you look past the glossy PR, an expert suggests that might not be the case — especially given their recent behavior.