The Sign Lauren Sanchez's Romance With Jeff Bezos Isn't As Spicy As They Let On
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos may not be everyone's idea of an It Couple, but in their billionaire bubble, they're basically king and queen. The journalist and the Amazon founder have been together since 2018, with rumors swirling that their romance started as an affair — one that helped fast-track Bezos' divorce from Mackenzie Scott. These days, though, they've been public long enough for people to begrudgingly accept them, and word is they're set to tie the knot in 2025. But will their soon-to-be marriage actually last? According to one expert, it's too soon to tell — and despite their best efforts, their relationship might not be as thrilling as they'd like the world to believe.
Not that they'd ever admit it, of course. In fact, Bezos insists Sánchez has transformed him into a more emotionally present person. "She has really helped me put more energy into my relationships. She's always encouraging me: 'Call your kids. Call your dad. Call your mom.' And she's also just a very good role model. She keeps in touch with people. I've never seen her put makeup on without calling somebody. Usually her sister," he told Vogue. Sánchez, of course, gushes just as much, even if she admits that being engaged to one of the world's richest men comes with its pressures. "He's the life of the party," she said. "He's just extremely enthusiastic, and extremely funny. He can be really goofy. I mean, you've heard him laugh, right?"
On paper, they seem rock solid. But if you look past the glossy PR, an expert suggests that might not be the case — especially given their recent behavior.
They're no longer as showy on social media as they used to be
Social media isn't exactly the most reliable barometer for a couple's relationship, but sometimes, a post (or lack thereof) says a lot. Case in point: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' rather dry Valentine's Day in 2025. You'd think Sánchez, of all people, would go all out with a gushing tribute, but instead, she went in the complete opposite direction. No loved-up selfie nor grand declaration of love — just a repost of an old Bezos pic with a simple "Happy Valentine's Day, my love." Earlier in the day, she also shared a photo of heart-shaped candies that read "Love me" and "Let's hang." What gives? Is Sánchez subtly hinting that she'd like a little more attention?
According to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, this kind of low-effort posting might be more than just a creative choice. "People should be concerned when a famous couple doesn't gush about each other on social media or for special occasions if they typically do and they've stopped recently. Famous couples often make sure to post about each other for special occasions especially since keeping a favorable public perception of their relationship can impact their bottom line so if they don't do so, it's typically an indicator that the couple is struggling in some way," she exclusively told Nicki Swift.
Of course, Moore clarified that if a couple never shares romantic posts, this wouldn't be a big deal. But that's not exactly the case here — Sánchez usually has no problem fawning over Bezos online. Moore added: "If a couple has gushed about each other on social media before and their posts have gone down in frequency, that could definitely be a red flag."
Are Lauren and Jeff on the verge of a split?
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos didn't exactly start their relationship on the most solid foundation, so it's not a stretch to wonder if they're built for the long haul. But according to Nicole Moore, a halfhearted social media post isn't the only sign that a famous couple is headed for a breakup — there are bigger clues that can signal trouble in billionaire paradise.
"They [fans] should also look at ways the couple has spoken about each other recently in the media. Many celebrity couples who are going through relationship struggles won't outright say so but they may use language such as 'our relationship has had its ups and downs,'" she explained to Nicki Swift. Suspiciously, Sánchez kicked off 2025 with an Instagram post that read, "Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings." A vague life reflection — or a subtle dig at Bezos?
Moore also noted that body language can speak volumes. "If a couple's body language looks very tense recently or they're standing with a lot of distance and stiffly embracing instead of genuinely wanting to be close, that could be a sign that their relationship is on the rocks," she continued. "Another sign that a famous couple might be on the verge of a breakup is if they stop being seen photographed together or they stop showing up to support their partner at respective work events." To be fair, Sánchez and Bezos looked pretty loved up at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. And not long after, reports surfaced that they'd finally set a wedding date — two years after getting engaged. Will they actually go the distance? Only time (and maybe more cryptic Instagram captions) will tell.