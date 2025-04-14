Lauren Sanchez's Pre-Space Flight Joke To Jeff Bezos Betrays Her Relationship Insecurity
Lauren Sanchez had jokes about the status of her engagement to Jeff Bezos after taking part in the historic all-female flight into space aboard a Blue Origin vessel. Besides Sanchez, the crew consisted of five other passengers, including Katy Perry and Gayle King. The former "Good Day LA" host was emotional after getting off the flight and mentioned how she was inspired to come back to ensure her marriage to Bezos went through. Charissa Thompson from Sky News brought up a joke that Sanchez had made prior to takeoff. "You said, 'Jeff, if you don't want to marry me, you don't have to send me to space,'" Thompson recalled. Through laughs, Sanchez repeated the joke. "You don't have to send me to space!" she said.
Footage of Sanchez's post-flight interview was posted to X, formerly Twitter, where users roasted the media personality. "She was probably hyperventilating from being away from his money for too long," one person tweeted. "I had to come back for my share of the Billions- there fixed that for you," another added.
Besides Sanchez's relationship joke, there were a few clunky post-flight moments for the couple. Bezos was the first to greet his fiancee when she deboarded, but he had excitedly tripped and fallen before opening the door. The couple shared a long embrace when Sanchez stepped down, but some viewers thought it was overkill. "They were gone 11 f***ing mins. They act if they haven't seen each other for months," one X user replied. "It was quiet for 12 minutes...," another joked. Prior to gushing over each other after the Blue Origin flight, there had been signs that Sanchez and Bezos' romance was not as spicy as they had let on.
There have been multiple hints that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship is rocky
While appearing on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hinted that their honeymoon phase was over before they even tied the knot. The couple looked disengaged while posing on the red carpet. Sanchez clung tightly to the billionaire's arm and flashed a large smile, whereas Bezos looked mostly deadpan as he struggled to even muster a smirk.
There have been other more subtle signs that the couple's romance has hit difficult times. Weeks prior to icily walking the red carpet with her fiance, Sanchez shared a cryptic Instagram post. It featured a handwritten quote that read, "Embrace uncertainty. Some of the most beautiful chapters in your life won't have titles until much later." This wasn't the only ambiguous hint that Sanchez dropped online. The couple did not share sappy Valentine's Day posts for each other, which is fine on its own, but days earlier, Sanchez left a puzzling caption alongside an Instagram photo of her flying a plane. "Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings," she wrote. On their own, each subtle sign may not seem that big, but adding them all up leads to some raised eyebrows.
Despite the possible bumps in the road to marriage, reps for the city of Venice, Italy, confirmed in March that Sanchez and Bezos would be tying the knot there in front of two hundred guests — a surprisingly modest ceremony for a billionaire like Bezos. Hopefully these two can stick the landing and finally say "I do" to each other.