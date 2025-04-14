Lauren Sanchez's Pre-Space Flight Joke To Jeff Bezos Betrays Her Relationship Insecurity

Lauren Sanchez had jokes about the status of her engagement to Jeff Bezos after taking part in the historic all-female flight into space aboard a Blue Origin vessel. Besides Sanchez, the crew consisted of five other passengers, including Katy Perry and Gayle King. The former "Good Day LA" host was emotional after getting off the flight and mentioned how she was inspired to come back to ensure her marriage to Bezos went through. Charissa Thompson from Sky News brought up a joke that Sanchez had made prior to takeoff. "You said, 'Jeff, if you don't want to marry me, you don't have to send me to space,'" Thompson recalled. Through laughs, Sanchez repeated the joke. "You don't have to send me to space!" she said.

Footage of Sanchez's post-flight interview was posted to X, formerly Twitter, where users roasted the media personality. "She was probably hyperventilating from being away from his money for too long," one person tweeted. "I had to come back for my share of the Billions- there fixed that for you," another added.

Besides Sanchez's relationship joke, there were a few clunky post-flight moments for the couple. Bezos was the first to greet his fiancee when she deboarded, but he had excitedly tripped and fallen before opening the door. The couple shared a long embrace when Sanchez stepped down, but some viewers thought it was overkill. "They were gone 11 f***ing mins. They act if they haven't seen each other for months," one X user replied. "It was quiet for 12 minutes...," another joked. Prior to gushing over each other after the Blue Origin flight, there had been signs that Sanchez and Bezos' romance was not as spicy as they had let on.

