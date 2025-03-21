Lauren Sanchez Gives Damning Hint Jeff Bezos Engagement Is On The Rocks

It's no doubt that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos make for an odd couple. Sánchez comes from the world of journalism and Bezos is, well, Mr. Amazon himself. When their tryst initially burst onto the scene — causing Bezos and then-wife MacKenzie Scott to divorce — everyone was agog at the arm candy Bezos seemed to have snatched. However, ever since they got engaged in 2023, there have been some strange things in Sánchez and Bezos' relationship that we just can't seem to ignore. One example, in particular, would be the cryptic messages Sánchez seems to be leaving in her social media posts.

In an Instagram post on February 10, 2025, Sánchez suggests the beginning of the year has been harder than expected by starting her caption with, "Some years start with turbulence." Of course, she spun it around to include a line about a reminder "to spread your wings," and the beauty of "flying farther than we ever imagined," but the sentiment still stands. Then, on March 14, Sánchez posted a picture to Instagram with a quote from Bob Goff that read, "Embrace uncertainty. Some of the most beautiful chapters in your life won't have titles until much later." Notably, there is no Valentine's Day post to be found.

All of this had led to speculation that the romance between Sánchez and Bezos might not be as spicy as it seems, ramping up rumors that the two just might be headed for Splitsville instead of down the aisle.