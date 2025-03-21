Lauren Sanchez Gives Damning Hint Jeff Bezos Engagement Is On The Rocks
It's no doubt that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos make for an odd couple. Sánchez comes from the world of journalism and Bezos is, well, Mr. Amazon himself. When their tryst initially burst onto the scene — causing Bezos and then-wife MacKenzie Scott to divorce — everyone was agog at the arm candy Bezos seemed to have snatched. However, ever since they got engaged in 2023, there have been some strange things in Sánchez and Bezos' relationship that we just can't seem to ignore. One example, in particular, would be the cryptic messages Sánchez seems to be leaving in her social media posts.
In an Instagram post on February 10, 2025, Sánchez suggests the beginning of the year has been harder than expected by starting her caption with, "Some years start with turbulence." Of course, she spun it around to include a line about a reminder "to spread your wings," and the beauty of "flying farther than we ever imagined," but the sentiment still stands. Then, on March 14, Sánchez posted a picture to Instagram with a quote from Bob Goff that read, "Embrace uncertainty. Some of the most beautiful chapters in your life won't have titles until much later." Notably, there is no Valentine's Day post to be found.
All of this had led to speculation that the romance between Sánchez and Bezos might not be as spicy as it seems, ramping up rumors that the two just might be headed for Splitsville instead of down the aisle.
Things have appeared rocky for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
After 2024 wrapped up with rumors about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez possibly eloping (all since proven to be false), 2025 got off to a roiling start when the couple attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump. When Sánchez arrived in a white suit with a lingerie top to the formal event, the backlash was swift. However, she also stirred the pot by catching the eye of Mark Zuckerberg. After the Meta CEO was caught looking where he shouldn't have, Zuckerberg went on damage control to reaffirm his wife guy status with Priscilla Chan. What hasn't been as openly discussed in all this is how Bezos just might feel about the situation.
Of course, Bezos and Sánchez dressed up like a bride and groom to attend the 2025 Academy Awards, sending those wedding bell rumors ringing once more. But even that was overshadowed by the news that Sánchez would be launching into space aboard one of Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ships. The way things are going it seems that Sánchez will get to see the Earth from orbit before she'll get to see the altar. Perhaps Bezos is finally listening to the warning he was given about marrying Sánchez. Either way, hopefully, things settle down for them soon.