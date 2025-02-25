Mark Zuckerberg Called Out For 'Damage Control' After Spicy Lauren Sanchez Glance

Is Mark Zuckerberg a devoted husband or simply trying to get out of the doghouse? On February 25, the Meta founder posted a gushing birthday shoutout to his wife, Priscilla Chan, on Instagram that included a video of him giving a speech on their wedding day. "Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you @priscillachan," he wrote. While many wished the couple well, one commenter quipped, "Bros still doing damage control from the inauguration stare." Another asked, "What about jeff bezos wife?"

The shady comments came after Zuckerberg seemingly glanced at Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez's chest at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Zuckerberg was seated next to the former news anchor and appeared to admire her lingerie top for a split second before catching her eye. Pictures of the peek quickly went viral. That same day, Sanchez posted sultry photos of herself wearing a gauzy gown in a dark-lit room, which Zuckerberg liked. An X, formerly Twitter, user shared a screenshot of the interaction and wrote, "ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM."

Considering that Zuckerberg's birthday post to Chan was a bit less flowery last year, with him just writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite person," it wouldn't be surprising if the tech mogul is now trying to convince everyone that his marriage is just fine after his behavior sparked buzz that he's crushing on Sanchez.