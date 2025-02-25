Mark Zuckerberg Called Out For 'Damage Control' After Spicy Lauren Sanchez Glance
Is Mark Zuckerberg a devoted husband or simply trying to get out of the doghouse? On February 25, the Meta founder posted a gushing birthday shoutout to his wife, Priscilla Chan, on Instagram that included a video of him giving a speech on their wedding day. "Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you @priscillachan," he wrote. While many wished the couple well, one commenter quipped, "Bros still doing damage control from the inauguration stare." Another asked, "What about jeff bezos wife?"
The shady comments came after Zuckerberg seemingly glanced at Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez's chest at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Zuckerberg was seated next to the former news anchor and appeared to admire her lingerie top for a split second before catching her eye. Pictures of the peek quickly went viral. That same day, Sanchez posted sultry photos of herself wearing a gauzy gown in a dark-lit room, which Zuckerberg liked. An X, formerly Twitter, user shared a screenshot of the interaction and wrote, "ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM."
Considering that Zuckerberg's birthday post to Chan was a bit less flowery last year, with him just writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite person," it wouldn't be surprising if the tech mogul is now trying to convince everyone that his marriage is just fine after his behavior sparked buzz that he's crushing on Sanchez.
Mark Zuckerberg divorce speculation is taking over the internet
While they have been married since 2012, there are plenty of red flags that Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are headed for divorce. A Reddit user noticed Zuckerberg's altered appearance, with his hair grown out from his former cropped 'do, and predicted, "Mark Zuckerberg is currently undergoing a midlife crisis, there will be a divorce within 3 years and then lots of media coverage with him dating Instagram models and partying with Jake Paul." A poster agreed, "Hip hop DJ look to Surfer look."
There was more divorce speculation after Zuckerberg stated on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, "I think a lot of the corporate world is pretty culturally neutered." He then went on to say that he grew up with sisters and now has three daughters, so he's always been surrounded by females. "Masculine energy is good and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think corporate culture was really trying to get away from it," he continued. Zuckerberg revealed that he disagreed with this move, explaining, "I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits." After his interview, an X user posted, "He's getting a divorce isn't he." Another wrote, "He's definitely been exhibiting divorced dad energy over the past week or so." If the divorce rumors turn out to be true, hopefully, Zuckerberg's wife will get to keep the wildly expensive things he bought her over the years.