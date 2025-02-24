Mark Zuckerberg Has Bought His Wife Some Wildly Expensive Things
Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world, and he's used his extreme wealth to shower his wife, Priscilla Chan, with expensive gifts. Zuckerberg's high net worth sits at around $240 billion, so he has the funds to buy pretty much whatever he wants — and he does, especially for Chan. For example, the Facebook founder took to Instagram in October 2024 to reveal that he'd designed a custom Porsche minivan for his wife. Alongside a slideshow featuring his big surprise, he wrote, "New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan." He continued, "Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen."
While impressive, the car doesn't compare to some of Zuckerberg's other gifts for Chan. Months earlier, he unveiled a life-size statue of her that he'd commissioned from artist Daniel Arsham. His intent, according to an interview with Acquired FM, was to "bring back the Roman tradition of designing sculptures of people you love." He also praised Arsham's artistic ability. "I think Daniel Arsham is a really talented guy. I was like that's a person who I'd love to work with on something," he said. Meanwhile, in November 2024, Zuckerberg revealed that he and T-Pain had recorded Chan her own version of "Get Low," a song they listened to in their youth. "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he explained on Instagram. "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece."
While Zuckerberg's lavish gifts for his wife are definitely cute, Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, who explained that the billionaire could have other possible motivations.
Why does Mark Zuckerberg flaunt his wife's flashy gifts?
According to NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Mark Zuckerberg may not be lavishing his wife, Priscilla Chan, with gifts purely out of the goodness of his heart. Rather, "a combination of emotional bonding and social signaling may drive the Facebook founder's lavish gift-giving to his wife." She explained, "Purchasing expensive gifts serves as a method to express appreciation while attempting to build a stronger emotional connection between partners." Gestures like these allow people to "demonstrate their dedication to their partner and the security of their relationship by providing reassurance and stability," she said. However, the other side of that coin isn't quite as romantic. Dr. Hafeez explained, "The act of giving expensive gifts demonstrates social standing and helps solidify one's position as both provider and successful partner. The gifts function beyond symbols of love to sustain both social connections and emotional bonds."
Dr. Hafeez also revealed that Zuckerberg's habit of publicizing the gifts he's bought for Chan is "likely a blend of personal expression and social signaling." She explained that his gifts could be motivated by both love and appreciation, but "posting them online allows him to publicly reinforce his success and status." While his actual motivations are his own, it could be a way of gaining social approval. "Some people enjoy 'flexing' in front of others, as it creates a sense of social importance and can elevate their perceived value in a network," she continued, adding, "This behavior may also have deeper psychological roots, potentially tied to his upbringing or past experiences." Basically, Zuckerberg, according to Dr. Hafeez, could have an internal need to prove himself with such public displays of giving "whether it's to the public or even to himself," even if the affection for Chan is genuine.
Whatever his true intent, Chan certainly benefits either way!