Mark Zuckerberg Has Bought His Wife Some Wildly Expensive Things

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world, and he's used his extreme wealth to shower his wife, Priscilla Chan, with expensive gifts. Zuckerberg's high net worth sits at around $240 billion, so he has the funds to buy pretty much whatever he wants — and he does, especially for Chan. For example, the Facebook founder took to Instagram in October 2024 to reveal that he'd designed a custom Porsche minivan for his wife. Alongside a slideshow featuring his big surprise, he wrote, "New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan." He continued, "Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen."

While impressive, the car doesn't compare to some of Zuckerberg's other gifts for Chan. Months earlier, he unveiled a life-size statue of her that he'd commissioned from artist Daniel Arsham. His intent, according to an interview with Acquired FM, was to "bring back the Roman tradition of designing sculptures of people you love." He also praised Arsham's artistic ability. "I think Daniel Arsham is a really talented guy. I was like that's a person who I'd love to work with on something," he said. Meanwhile, in November 2024, Zuckerberg revealed that he and T-Pain had recorded Chan her own version of "Get Low," a song they listened to in their youth. "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he explained on Instagram. "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece."

While Zuckerberg's lavish gifts for his wife are definitely cute, Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, who explained that the billionaire could have other possible motivations.