Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Dry Behavior Hints Honeymoon Phase Is Already Over
Presenting a united and calm face to the world, billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sánchez waltzed onto the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California on April 5, 2025. While attending galas, events, and ceremonies is par for the course for a couple so enmeshed in the upper echelon, something still felt off about their appearance together. There's been some rumblings that the relationship between Bezos and Sánchez is on the rocks, and the behavior from Bezos on the red carpet shows a man stiffly walking into a future he seems annoyed by.
All the other couples are seen cozying up to each other — especially Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, with Zuckerberg still needing to pay penance for sneaking a sultry glance at Sánchez on Inauguration Day 2025. So when Bezos and Sánchez are seen around the 33-second mark in the above video, it's jolting to witness how mechanical and distant the two appear. Bezos can barely crack a smile, and seems to drag Sánchez away from the flashing lights before she's ready. When the couple finally pose together at the end, there's no gentle snuggling or even smiles that look genuine. They even look somewhat annoyed at points.
It could be that the two don't care for red carpets, simply wanting to get it out of the way and attend the event in peace. But it is odd to see just how little fun the two have together. Perhaps there's some trouble brewing in paradise for the lavish couple.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have kept things cryptic
There are certainly many strange things about the relationship between Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, one of which is how quickly it looks like the spark between them has sizzled. As Sánchez prepares to head into space on April 14, it seems both she and Bezos have put their game faces on to get ready. The uncertainty of space travel could be what's behind the more somber looks from Bezos and Sánchez. It could also be that planning for their upcoming nuptials is causing some headaches, especially with the guest list to Bezos and Sánchez's wedding being a slap in the face to Donald Trump. Whatever the case may be, it's looking even more like the romance between Bezos and Sánchez is losing its spice.
It seems that Sánchez is the only one attempting to keep the light alive in her and Bezos' relationship. If the luster is gone, it's not for her lack of trying. Sánchez is always looking for an excuse to pose in a swimsuit or snap a selfie in a luxurious setting. Where the mystery truly lies is in why Bezos doesn't seem interested. Sánchez is an award-winning journalist about to board the first all-female private space crew. Perhaps Bezos is feeling a little outshone in the relationship. Hopefully the two can work through whatever is causing this cool distance before walking down the aisle.