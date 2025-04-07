Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Dry Behavior Hints Honeymoon Phase Is Already Over

Presenting a united and calm face to the world, billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sánchez waltzed onto the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California on April 5, 2025. While attending galas, events, and ceremonies is par for the course for a couple so enmeshed in the upper echelon, something still felt off about their appearance together. There's been some rumblings that the relationship between Bezos and Sánchez is on the rocks, and the behavior from Bezos on the red carpet shows a man stiffly walking into a future he seems annoyed by.

All the other couples are seen cozying up to each other — especially Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, with Zuckerberg still needing to pay penance for sneaking a sultry glance at Sánchez on Inauguration Day 2025. So when Bezos and Sánchez are seen around the 33-second mark in the above video, it's jolting to witness how mechanical and distant the two appear. Bezos can barely crack a smile, and seems to drag Sánchez away from the flashing lights before she's ready. When the couple finally pose together at the end, there's no gentle snuggling or even smiles that look genuine. They even look somewhat annoyed at points.

It could be that the two don't care for red carpets, simply wanting to get it out of the way and attend the event in peace. But it is odd to see just how little fun the two have together. Perhaps there's some trouble brewing in paradise for the lavish couple.