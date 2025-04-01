Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Guest List Leaks Out (& It's A Slap In The Face To Trump)
Lauren Sanchez once hinted that her engagement to Jeff Bezos was on the rocks, but now, the world is closer than ever to witnessing her lavish nuptials to the Amazon founder. Their wedding guest list has even leaked! Given Bezos' wealth, you can probably guess that the expected attendees include celebs and prominent names within the business and political sectors — A-list actors, whichever performers Bezos probably spent millions to secure, and, you know, fellow billionaire President Donald Trump. But this is where it gets awkward, as Trump, apparently, wasn't on Bezos' mind when planning the wedding, despite the public perception that they're cordial, according to the Daily Mail.
Although the list was far from exhaustive, Trump was noticeably not mentioned among the public figures who reportedly received an invitation. That said, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, will reportedly be in attendance. More than that, however, is the fact that Bezos, a supposed Trump supporter, invited several A-listers who have been publicly anti-Trump over the years. Katy Perry, for example, endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election roughly seven years after she used her 2017 Brit Awards performance to seemingly criticize the then-president. Oprah Winfrey, who also endorsed Harris for president, has been an outspoken Trump critic over the years, as has fellow Harris supporter and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Basically, it seems as if Trump and Bezos, who've waxed poetic about each other in recent months, may not be quite as chummy as they want people to believe.
Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump seemed to be in an alliance
Prior to dishing out a major Trump snub with his wedding invitations, it seemed that Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump were political allies. In addition to preventing his newspaper, The Washington Post, from throwing its support behind 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Bezos also offered up a little more direct support for his fellow billionaire. "I'm actually very optimistic this time around," Bezos said of Trump to The New York Times in November 2024 (via AP News). "He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I'm going to help him." Bezos also implied that Trump was a changed man, at least regarding his disdain for the media. "You've probably grown in the last eight years," he said. "He has, too. This is not the case. The press is not the enemy."
Roughly four months later, Trump proved that Bezos' supportive commentary had paid off, as he returned the favor with positive words of his own. "I find it to be that the media hasn't changed that much," Trump said in March (via The Hill). "I think a guy like Bezos is — I've gotten to know him, and I think he's trying to do a real job. Jeff Bezos is trying to do a real job with The Washington Post," he added.
Surely, Bezos' wedding invitation snub will impact their bond in some way, and it will be interesting to see how they navigate any possible tension going forward.