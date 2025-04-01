Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Guest List Leaks Out (& It's A Slap In The Face To Trump)

Lauren Sanchez once hinted that her engagement to Jeff Bezos was on the rocks, but now, the world is closer than ever to witnessing her lavish nuptials to the Amazon founder. Their wedding guest list has even leaked! Given Bezos' wealth, you can probably guess that the expected attendees include celebs and prominent names within the business and political sectors — A-list actors, whichever performers Bezos probably spent millions to secure, and, you know, fellow billionaire President Donald Trump. But this is where it gets awkward, as Trump, apparently, wasn't on Bezos' mind when planning the wedding, despite the public perception that they're cordial, according to the Daily Mail.

Although the list was far from exhaustive, Trump was noticeably not mentioned among the public figures who reportedly received an invitation. That said, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, will reportedly be in attendance. More than that, however, is the fact that Bezos, a supposed Trump supporter, invited several A-listers who have been publicly anti-Trump over the years. Katy Perry, for example, endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election roughly seven years after she used her 2017 Brit Awards performance to seemingly criticize the then-president. Oprah Winfrey, who also endorsed Harris for president, has been an outspoken Trump critic over the years, as has fellow Harris supporter and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Basically, it seems as if Trump and Bezos, who've waxed poetic about each other in recent months, may not be quite as chummy as they want people to believe.