Why Lauren Sanchez's Brother Initially Refused To Meet Jeff Bezos

It's no secret that Lauren Sanchez and her brother, Michael Sanchez, had massive drama in the wake of her affair with Jeff Bezos going public. However, as it turns out, there's even more tea to be spilled. As Michael himself revealed, at first, he had no interest in meeting Bezos. That said, given everything that happened since that fateful meeting, there's a good chance both Lauren and Bezos wish he hadn't.

To refresh, when Lauren and Bezos first began seeing each other, they were married to other people. For that reason, sources close to Michael told Page Six that he was more than a little apprehensive of the entire thing. The unnamed sources weren't the only ones to say so, either. Speaking to the outlet, Michael shared that he went into their first dinner together with every intention of not taking it seriously.

Things changed when Michael came face to face with a much more low-key Bezos than he'd expected to meet. As he told the publication, "I knew this was real ... This was my sister's future." He wasn't wrong, there. Today, Lauren is sporting an engagement ring worth a fortune, and though there are no wedding plans at the time of writing, she's told Vogue, "I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos." Even so, despite seeing that they were good together, there's no denying that Michael made some major missteps with the couple soon after meeting his future brother-in-law.